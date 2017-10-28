What's on this weekend for Rocky?

Cosette played by Tayah Ellis and Eponine played by Ella Giles

TODAY:

ALL DAY:

The Rocky Barra Bounty at Fitzroy River to Corio Bay Capricornia Net Free Zone. It is a teams event with two fishers per boat and a limit of 70 teams. Phone 0407 161 093 to register or for more information visit https://-

rockybarrabounty.com/.

6AM - 12PM:

The Pink Butcher Sausage Sizzle at Dawson Road Butchery. Much- needed funds for Breast Cancer Network Australia.

8AM - 8.45AM:

Free F45 Bootcamps on Yeppoon Main Beach or St Ursula's College. Follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on locations. Phone 0432 495 530.

9AM:

Play Space Party at Stockland Rockhampton. Face painters, Ninja Turtles meet and greet, Hit FM broadcasting and free activity packs.

10AM:

Rockhampton Mosque Open Day at 132 Kent Street. There will be various interactive activities during the event; aimed at promoting positive communication. The highlight of this Open day will be 'Speed Date a Muslim' at the Salaam (Peace) Cafe, an activity aimed for people to sit for coffee and feel safe to have an honest conversation.

10AM - 4PM:

Art for Chappies Exhibition and Auction at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Artwork produced by students from North Rockhampton, Rockhampton and Glenmore High Schools

10.30AM:

ADFAS presents Brian MacDonald's Treasures of the Black Tent - Tribal Rugs and Dowry Weavings of the Nomads of Persia and Central Asia at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Cost $25. Visit www.adfas.org.or contact rockhampton@adfas.org.

10AM:

Keppel Coast Country Music Club 25th anniversary celebration. Free entry, music, raffles, dancing, demonstration by line dancers and Philippine dancers. Morning tea and lunch available, bar from 12pm.

1.30PM:

Les Miserables at the Pilbeam Theatre. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for tickets.

1PM:

Pulled threadwork with Ros at the Walter Reid Community Arts Centre. A workshop on pulled threadwork with Ros runs on Saturdays 1 to 4pm.

1PM - 3PM:

Arts in the Park (painting) at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and Zoo. Bookings www.rockhampton-

tickets.com.au. This is a free event.

4PM:

River Glow hosted by RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service at Quay Street. The newest and most exciting fun run Rockhampton has ever seen. Run, walk, dance or stroll your way along Quay Street as you light up the night! Bookings at www.trybooking.com.

4PM:

River Glow Fun Run and Eat Fest Market at Fresh Thailicious Delights. After the event feed your hunger, sit down and relax at CQ Eat Fest - operating along Quay Street 5-9pm. Spectators - this is the spot for you to chill in between cheering on your runners.

5.30PM:

The Saleyards Distillery Grand Opening. $60 pre-sale tickets. Lots of fun to be had, prizes to be won, food to be eaten and of course lovely rum, gin, wine and beer to be enjoyed.

To book visit www.saleyardsdistillery.com.

5.30PM:

Spooktacular Halloween at the Heritage Village. Halloween is set to be more spine tingling and scarier than ever. Pull on your sheets and witches' garb and prepare for a blood curdling night. Tickets $18 adults, $15 (junior - 5 - 17 years). Phone 4936 8680 to book.

6PM:

Rock Toga at the Victoria Tavern. Rock Toga is a charity fundraiser with good music, great food (all you can eat Churrasco), raffles, prizes, games and lots of laughs. All proceeds go to the Children's Hospital Fund. Call Victoria Tavern for tickets 4922 3869. Tickets $37.

7.30PM:

Rockhampton High School Reunion (1968 - 1978) at the Motorboat Club. Cost $10 at the door. Phone Judy Bryant 4922 1923.

7.30PM:

SUNDAY:

ALL DAY:

7AM:

Pink Ribbon Charity Run at CQUniversity Oval. There is a choice of a 4km or 8km course as well as a shorter Kids Dash. Online registrations for the 4km and 8km options cost $10, registrations on the day start at 6am. Cost $10 adults online ($15 on the day). Kids Dash $2. Contact https://-

rrrpinkribbonrun2017.event-

desq.com/ to register.

8AM - 12PM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion

9AM - 3PM:

CQ Wedding Expo at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion. Brides, you need to attend this event! Planning your wedding is easy, and all at one place.

For tickets visit www.stickytickets.com.au.

10AM - 4PM:

10.30AM:

Rockhampton - Chalk Pain Workshop + Paint your Own at My Sister's House (232 Eldon Street). Visit www.mysistershouse.com.au for bookings.

11AM:

5th Light Horse Regiment Mount Morgan troop will hold a ceremonial parade at Anzac Park, Mount Morgan to mark the 100th anniversary of the Light Horse charge at Beersheba. Phone Ron 0427 284 886 for more information.

11AM:

Preloved Market at Bartlett's Tavern. Preloved charity sale in the Bartlett's Beergarden.

11AM:

Dementia Awareness Walk at Rockhampton High School. Come and meet Capras Coach Kim Williams and the Capras 2018 Team. Guest Speakers Robyn Tetteroo, Dr Joan Chamberlain, Dr Greg Moore, Bill Byrne MP and Gail Schneider. Central Queensland Pipes and Drums will lead the walk. Food, drinks, coffee available. Information booths available on the grounds.

1PM:

Country Music Afternoon at the Cawarral Community Hall. Cost $5. Phone 4935 4866 or 4934 4418.

1.30PM:

Les Miserables at the Pilbeam Theatre. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for tickets.

5.30PM - 6.15PM:

Donation Yoga Class Sunset Mt Archer Shave for a Cure at the peak of Mount Archer. All donations raised will go to Shave for a Cure 2018. $10 suggested donation.