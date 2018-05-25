What's on this weekend, Rocky River run, markets, sports

Participants in the 2017 Rocky River Run. This year's event will kick off this Sunday.

TODAY:

6PM: A very special night with the delightful songbird Amber Lawrence. Pinefest Ambassador, Caitie Hughes will also share her vocal talents. Held at Byfield's Rainforest Ranch, numbers are strictly limited. Funds raised help CQID. Licenced venue and food Available. A bus is available to collect guests from Emu Park or Yeppoon and return you after event. Cost $10 (Pick up locations and timetable to be advised based on patronage)

6.15PM: French Film Festival at Birch Carroll and Coyle Rockhampton. Film C'Est La Vie showing. Gala admission at 6.15pm, film at 7pm. Ticket includes canapes and bubbles, $28. All movies are subtitled. Visit eventcinemas.com.au for more information.

10AM: Lifeline Bookfest and $2 Clothing sale. Rockhampton showgrounds, 10-4pm. Eftpos available, bags, boxes and hand trolleys on hand for purchases. Hot food and drinks available. Free entry.

6.30PM: Women's Queensland Basketball League. Rockhampton Cyclones vs. Port City Power. Hegvold Stadium.

8.30PM: Men's Queensland Basketball League. Rockhampton Cyclones vs. Port City Power. Hegvold Stadium.

TOMORROW:

The Yeppoon Lagoon is open from 6am to 9pm, seven days a week. Lifeguards are on duty during opening hours.

6AM: 2018 7 Rocky River Run. Event includes 21km, 10km, 5km and 2km. Participants can run, walk, wheel or stroll the distance. Raises funds to address youth mental issues and the preventation of youth suicide and supporting young families that need to travel for treatments in Brisbane. From 6am to 12pm, Quay St.

6AM:

at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8AM:

, every Saturday from 8am to noon on the beach end of Queen St, Yeppoon, behind the Strand Hotel. Contact Louise on 0749330402, via Facebook or email wilsonroses@sctelco.net.au

8.30AM: Lifeline Bookfest and $2 Clothing sale. Rockhampton showgrounds, 8.30am - 4pm. Eftpos available, bags, boxes and hand trolleys on hand for purchases. Hot food and drinks available. Free entry.

9AM: RDA Fundraising Day and Markets. Family fun fundraising day raising money for not for profit organisation Riding for the Disabled. Hobby horse races, raffles, live music, food and market stalls. Gold coin entry, 296 Boundary road, Parkhurst from 9am to 3pm.

9AM: Big Boys Toys Expo. Cars, motorbikes, jetskis, caravans, campers, trailers, fishing gear, camping gear, drones, and everything that revs and roars! A great family day out including entertainment, food and fun. Gate tickets are children/seniors/pensioners $5 and $15 for adults. Callaghan Park, 9am - 5pm.

9.30AM: State League Netball. Capricorn Claws vs. Wide Bay Thundercats. CQUniversity Sports Complex.

10AM: Handmade Expo. Furniture, clothing, jewellery, art work, craft, paper craft, baking, coffee, food and so much more! Wide aisles make it the perfect place to bring the family...pram and wheel chair friendly. Free entry and free parking. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, 10am - 3pm. Free entry.

10.30AM: French Film Festival at Birch Carroll and Coyle Rockhampton. Film Orchestra Class showing. Ticket admission $18 for adult, $15 concession. All movies are subtitled. Visit eventcinemas.com.au for more information.

12PM: State League Netball. Capricorn Claws vs. Whitsunday Sharks. CQUniversity Sports Complex.

3PM: French Film Festival at Birch Carroll and Coyle Rockhampton. Film The Exes showing. Ticket admission $18 for adult, $15 concession. All movies are subtitled. Visit eventcinemas.com.au for more information.

3PM: Rockhampton Rugby League. Rockhampton Brothers vs. Woorabinda.

3PM: Rugby Capricornia. Biloela vs. Brothers. Biloela Rugby Field.

4.30PM: State League Netball. Capricorn Claws vs. Carins Marlins. CQUniversity Sports Complex.

6PM: Live music. Friends, Old Farts and Fingerpickers hosting live jam session. Come along and enjoy classic songs and banter. No coverage charge. Saleyard's Distillery, 6pm - 9pm.

6PM: Club 28. Sharon Brookes to play at the Yeppoon Town Hall. A bus will be running from Emu Park to Club 28 and return. Fare is $20 per person return and can be booked by calling Mandy on 0413 398 784. Club 28 tickets are available from Moana Blue or club28.com.au

6.30PM: AFL Capricornia. Glenmore vs. Yeppoon. Stenlake Park.

7PM: French Film Festival at Birch Carroll and Coyle Rockhampton. Film Ismael's Ghost showing. Ticket admission $18 for adult, $15 concession. All movies are subtitled. Visit eventcinemas.com.au for more information.

SUNDAY:

8AM:

Bolsover Street, Rockhampton.

8AM: Biggest Morning Tea Charity Day. Hosted by Tennis Veterans Rockhampton Association. Huge prize money is on offer again for American Style Tournament ,great food and live entertainment by local legend Paul Broome, during lunch. All profits go to the Qld Cancer Council. 8am - 12pm.

8.30AM: Big Bush Breakfast. Join us for a hearty, belly warming Big BUSH Breakfast. $25 per adult and $1 per year of age from 3 until 12 years for kids. Buffet will have but not limited to - Savoury Mince, Bacon, Sausages, eggs, Baked Beans, Tomato and onion gravy, Hash Browns, Tea and Coffee station with juice and of course Damper and real butter with syrup. Booking essential 0408 322 559 spots are limited.

9AM: Lifeline Bookfest and $2 Clothing sale. Rockhampton showgrounds, 9am - 12pm. Eftpos available, bags, boxes and hand trolleys on hand for purchases. Hot food and drinks available. Free entry.

9AM: Winter Artist Market. Hosted by the Rockhampton Art Gallery, on the last Sunday of the month, pick up unique giftware, meet the markets behind the product and catch up with friends. From 9am - 12pm.

9AM: Big Boys Toys Expo. Cars, motorbikes, jetskis, caravans, campers, trailers, fishing gear, camping gear, drones, and everything that revs and roars! A great family day out including entertainment, food and fun. Gate tickets are children/seniors/pensioners $5 and $15 for adults. Callaghan Park, 9am - 3pm.

10.30AM: Sunday Family Day. At Birch Carroll and Coycle Cinemas, animated tale of Duck Duck Goose. Family fun activities at 10am, film at 10.30am. Book your tickets at www.eventcinemas.com.au

1PM: Live on the Lawn. Kids, parents & even dogs (on pet-friendly lawn area), come and enjoy live music on the lawn, and order from all day dining menu or grab one a weekend. Bookings recommended 49336244.

2.30PM: Craft Beer and Smoked Meats Event. Vue Wine Bar and Restaraunt Yeppoon is holding it's first event, five craft beers and smoked meats by the boys Rob and Trent from Iron Fire. The host is an award winning brewer and certified beer judge. Book tickets at www.rockhamptontickets.com.au. From 2.30 - 5.30pm.

3PM: French Film Festival at Birch Carroll and Coyle Rockhampton. Film Mr Stein Goes Online showing. Ticket admission $18 for adult, $15 concession. All movies are subtitled. Visit eventcinemas.com.au for more information.

6.30PM: Fundraiser for Pentecost and Ambrym Families. Come along to enjoy traditional dancing and singing by visiting Ni Vans. Fundraising going towards supplies for Lagatava Village, Pentecost Island. Bong family (Vea Vea family) from Ambrym Island to assist in purchase of a new bus (this is how they make their living). There will also be a donation box for Bridging Health to provide better health services for Tanna Island. All Blacks Sports Club, Lakes Creek Road. Hot dishes, dessert and drinks available.

8PM: Working Class Man: An evening of stories and songs. Oz rock icon, Jimmy Barnes, brings his second bestselling memoir to life. Pilbeam Theatre, tickets from 99.90. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au