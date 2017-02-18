What's On this weekend

TODAY
Saturday,
6am-10am
Yeppoon Community Market
Stevenson Park/Yeppoon Showgrounds
Saturday,
10am-2pm
The Rockhampton Coin Club is holding a Mini Coin Fair
The Frenchville Sports Club, Meeting Rooms on the Cnr of Clifton & Eldon Sts.
Members will be Selling - Buying & doing valuations of your collections.
There will be a large variety of Coins-Banknotes-Albums & Assesories on sale.
Entry is free!
Saturday
10am-4pm
Rusted Paper Diamond Book - Art Workshop
The Mill Gallery Yeppoon
Part One Learn the process of rusting paper, create interesting and beautiful marks on a range of different papers.
Rusting creates a range of colours, from dark rusty reds to softer green/greys and even charcoal. The process of dipping, dripping and staining is quite addictive once started.
Saturday,
10am-11am
Livley Rhyme Time
North Rockhampton Library
Introduce your child to the wonderful world of books and stories through imaginative play, drama, song, dance and fingerplays. Learn some simple tips for early literacy development with the First Five Forever initiative.
Saturday,
1pm-3pm
Arts in the Park - Clay
Rockhampton Botanic Gardens
Recommended ages 4+. Please ensure all minors under 18 are supervised by parent or carer
Contact 49329000 for details.
Saturday
2pm
Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group meeting
Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street Entrance
All Ostomates families and carers welcome.
Phone Marj 49210728 for further info
Saturday
6.30pm
Busby Marou
Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton
TOMORROW
Sunday,
9am-1pm
Ride the Archer Park Rail Museum's Purrey Steam Train
The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday.
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.