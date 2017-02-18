What's On this weekend

Get your kids some hands on creative experiences with Arts in the Park

TODAY

Saturday,

6am-10am

Yeppoon Community Market

Stevenson Park/Yeppoon Showgrounds

Saturday,

10am-2pm

The Rockhampton Coin Club is holding a Mini Coin Fair

The Frenchville Sports Club, Meeting Rooms on the Cnr of Clifton & Eldon Sts.

Members will be Selling - Buying & doing valuations of your collections.

There will be a large variety of Coins-Banknotes-Albums & Assesories on sale.

Entry is free!

Saturday

10am-4pm

Rusted Paper Diamond Book - Art Workshop

The Mill Gallery Yeppoon

Part One Learn the process of rusting paper, create interesting and beautiful marks on a range of different papers.

Rusting creates a range of colours, from dark rusty reds to softer green/greys and even charcoal. The process of dipping, dripping and staining is quite addictive once started.

Saturday,

10am-11am

Livley Rhyme Time

North Rockhampton Library

Introduce your child to the wonderful world of books and stories through imaginative play, drama, song, dance and fingerplays. Learn some simple tips for early literacy development with the First Five Forever initiative.

Saturday,

1pm-3pm

Arts in the Park - Clay

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens

Recommended ages 4+. Please ensure all minors under 18 are supervised by parent or carer

Contact 49329000 for details.

Saturday

2pm

Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group meeting

Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street Entrance

All Ostomates families and carers welcome.

Phone Marj 49210728 for further info

Saturday

6.30pm

Busby Marou

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton

TOMORROW

Sunday,

9am-1pm

Ride the Archer Park Rail Museum's Purrey Steam Train

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.