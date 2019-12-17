Menu
Join in on the fun of Gingerbread House making with Maggie Moo Music on Tuesday.
WHATS ON TODAY: School holiday activity guide

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
GET THE kids out of the house and entertain them these school holidays.

Here are our top tips of things to do today:

• Maggie’s Gingerbread House Decorating Party: Oasis World Cafe and Play Centre, Glenmore Rd at Kershaw House, from 9am to 12pm

$35 entry will get you everything you need to make a delicious gingerbread house as well as the board, cellophane and ribbon to wrap it.

Food has no dairy, egg or nut and is gluten free, with no additives or preservatives.

There is an option to pick up and make at home as well.

• Holiday Fun @ The Gym: Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club, Graeme Acton Way, from 9am to 12pm.

Three hours of fun filled activities using gymnastics and trampoline apparatus. Boys and girls, prep to 13 years welcome. Dress is sensible, flexible fitting but not baggy, no skirts or dresses. Clean ankle socks. Pack water bottle and morning tea. On every day until Friday. Bookings are essential, phone 4922 5986.

• Christmas Craft: North Rockhampton Library, 154 Berserker St, Berserker from 10am to 11am.

Bring the whole family to join in relaxed craft activities. For three years plus. Phone 4936 8043 to book.

• Christmas Crafts for 8 to 14-year-olds with Helen Kavanagh: Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Park, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

In conjunction with the School’s Out Art Mash-Up program. Young artists will spend two hours painting, cutting, crafting and sticking to create a range of Christmas crafts. In this workshop, participants are encouraged to reuse materials found around the home that are often discarded, particularly paper and cardboard.

Prices from $22, includes material and qualified arts educator. Phone 4936 8246 to book.

• Santa Photos at Yeppoon Central: Big W Forecourt, from 10am to 1pm.

Photos from $15. Free fun pack for first 30 customers each day while stocks last, limited to one per customer.

