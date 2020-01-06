WHAT’S ON? today’s activities in Rockhampton to keep the kids happy

The Queensland Centre for Photography collection at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

QAGOMA Kids on Tour | Island Fashion

Rockhampton Art Gallery is delighted to present ‘Island Fashion on Tour’, a Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) regional touring project for children and families.

‘Island Fashion on Tour’ features a range of free, hands-on art making activities created by QAGOMA in collaboration with Australian and Pacific artists Grace Lillian Lee, Maryann Talia Pau and Ranu James and Letila Mitchell.

Grace Lillian Lee’s activity GET YOUR WEAVE ON 2019 encourages audiences to use simple folding techniques with strips of brightly coloured paper to create wearable accessories such as paper bracelets, neckpieces and head-pieces.

Price: FREE EVENT (no booking required)

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery (entry via the front entry of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade)

Who: This FREE program is aimed at children; however, all are welcome to participate.

Parking: Victoria Parade or Bolsover Car Park behind the Gallery

Messy Mondays Bubs

Next date: Monday, 06 January 2020 | 09:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Spend some quality time nurturing your little ones while exploring and creating art in a relaxed, social setting. Mess about, bond, play and interact with your kids under the guidance of a qualified gallery educator. All art materials are supplied, and tea or coffee is available for the accompanying parent or carer.

Who: Under 3s and their parent, grandparent or carer

Price: $10 per session | $8 Friends of the Gallery [includes materials, qualified arts educator, and complimentary tea or coffee when you bring your own reusable cup.

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery, Beatrice Hutton Room

Parking: Victoria Parade or Bolsover Car Park behind the Gallery

Pillowcase Project @ Gracemere Library

Next date: Monday, 06 January 2020 | 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Get ready for storms and other disasters with the Red Cross - and receive a free pillowcase.

Ages 8-10 years. Call 4936 8043 or email Libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au to book.

When: Monday, 06 January 2020 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: Gracemere Library, 1 Ranger Street, Gracemere

Messy Mondays Tots

Who: 3-5 year olds and their parent, grandparent or carer

Price: $10 per session | $8 Friends of the Gallery [includes materials, qualified arts educator, and complimentary tea or coffee when you bring your own reusable cup.

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery, Beatrice Hutton Room

Parking: Victoria Parade or Bolsover Car Park behind the Gallery.

Anime/Manga Drawing Club @ Southside Library

Young adult anime and manga artists with a passion for drawing are invited to join the weekly Anime/Manga Drawing Club which meets at the Southside Library.

Bring your portfolio, pens, pencils and paper and join in the relaxed art experience.

When

Monday, 06 January 2020 | 03:30 PM - 05:00 PM