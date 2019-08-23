What's on: Troy Cassar-Daley visits region for exciting tour

RECOGNITION: Cultures come together to celebrate our region's diversity at the Rockhampton Cultural Festival; see more information on the event below. Agatha Osei-Bonsu, Sharon Mkandawire and Shamim Suleman at a previous Rockhampton Cultural Festival.

TODAY

8.30pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds, Exhibition Rd. Cost between $10 and $12. For more information, phone 46347288.

10am:

Mount Morgan Library.

5pm:

Live performance at Rockhampton's riverside precinct.

6.45pm:

Coast Ghosts, 30 Pandanus St, Yeppoon. Phone 0448751755 for more information.

7pm:

Victoria Tavern, Musgrave St, North Rockhampton.

7pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall, Normanby St Yeppoon. Visit www.keppelcoastarts.org.au/ for more details and ticketing information.

7pm:

Cathedral of Praise church, 276 Carlton St, North Rockhampton. Visit www.copchurch.com.au for tickets.

7pm:

Park Avenue Hotel, corner of Haynes and Main Sts.

TOMORROW

7am:

A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

10am:

Yeppoon Library, John St. Cost: free.

2pm:

Rockhampton Baptist Church, Norman Rd. Cost: free. Contact Ivan Richardson on 0417559990 for more information.

4pm:

Rockhampton's riverside precinct, Quay St. A parade of nations will follow at 5.30pm before a lantern parade at 7.30pm. There will be a road closure on Quay St between Denham and William Sts from 5am on Saturday to 1am on Sunday.

4pm:

Live performance at Rockhampton's riverside precinct on Quay St. She'll appear at this year's Rockhampton Cultural Festival.

5pm:

Will and Riley Jones. Stockland Rockhampton.

9pm:

Corner Anzac Parade and Normanby St, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

9am:

Thein Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

5pm:

A2Z featuring Claire Janes. Stockland Rockhampton.

5.30pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts, Morgan St. Concert to start at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Mount Morgan Railway Station. Costs $20 for children aged 16 and under, $30 for pensioners and $40 for adults.

UPCOMING

September 17 to 28:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Rockhampton.

The Capricornia Printmakers present a range of unique and variable editions of original fine art prints - on paper, artist books and sculpture.

The opening night will be held from 6pm on Friday, September 20. The exhibition continues from September 17 to 28, weekdays from 11am to 2pm and weekends from 10am to 2pm.