What’s on: Ultimate guide to CQ Australia Day events

From the annual Great Australia Day Beach Party to Great Australian Bites in Rockhampton, there are heaps of events happening across Central Queensland for Wednesday’s public holidays.

Here are some of the best events on offer:

Kershaw Gardens BBQ

This Rockhampton Regional Council event will be held at the Kershaw Gardens from 10am - 12.30pm. Free sausage sizzle (limit of 500 sausages) and ice cream, free bungee tramp and jumping castle.

Great Australian Bites

Enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment at Kershaw Gardens, Rockhampton from 3pm – 9pm on Tuesday, 26th January. Get groovy with a lively music program from homegrown performers while pop-up stalls serve up delicious dishes from local restaurants and popular food vendors. Bring your picnic rug and order a Grazing Box from Gardens Tea Rooms or La Graze.

Rocky Sports Club

Dig out your best boardies and Aussie pluggers and come and celebrate Australia Day with friends and family at The Rocky Sports Club. Featuring live entertainment from ‘Side Hustle’, all ages are invited to enjoy a BBQ Buffet Lunch (Lunch 12-2pm, Dinner 6-8pm) and take part in the thong throwing competition.

Australia Day at Park Avenue Hotel

Dress up in your best Aussie swag and head to the Park Avenue Hotel Rockhampton for a great Aussie BBQ, thong throwing competition, Aussie tunes with Crowd DJ and prizes and giveaways from 2pm.

Australia Day at Pacific Hotel

This event, starting at 11am, will have balloon modelling, games for all ages, food eating competitions, craziest Aussie hat competition, food and drink deals and prizes and giveaways.

The Gardens Tearooms

If you are looking for a more laid-back Australia Day option, why not take the family for a walk around the Botanical Gardens before enjoying breakfast, lunch or an early dinner at The Gardens Tearooms. With beautiful days filled with plenty of sunshine, trade screen time for family time. Visit www.gardenstearooms.com.au for full menu.

Australia Day at The Grand, Mt Morgan

Head up to the mount for a day full of music, games and food from 12pm.

Dan Miller will be playing from 2pm-7pm and a free sausage sizzle is on offer from 2.30pm.

No. 7 Dam event

Provided by Rotary Club of Mount Morgan, from 9am - 12.30pm, this event will have free rides, Aussie foods, face-painting and entertainment.

Cedric Archer Park Rotunda

This Gracemere event, provided by the Gracemere Men’s Shed, will be held from 9am - 11.30am and have a free sausage sizzle BBQ.

Great Australia Day Beach Party

Yeppoon Main Beach is set to come to life once again as host of the biggest and best Australia Day events in Queensland. The full day of family fun will deliver a sensational program of entertainment along the Yeppoon foreshore with beach games, market stalls, food vans, amusement rides and a full stage program including fireworks! Gates open at 10:30am with the stage program commencing at midday through until 8pm. The Great Australia Day Beach Party event will also be live streamed.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club – Spinnaker

Grab your mates and get on down to the Spinnaker at Yeppoon Main Beach on Australia Day to indulge in your fix of strawberry and mango daiquiris from 10am. While you are there, earn entries in the Great Aussie Getaway. With $8000 in prizes and cash to be won, this exciting promotion will be drawn between 2pm and 5pm on Australia Day.

Great Keppel Island

There is nothing more Aussie than spending an arvo being an absolute bludger and unwinding in what we reckon is the most beautiful place on Earth. In just a short 30-minute ferry ride with Freedom Fast Cats or Keppel Konnections, your island adventure awaits. Whether you want to laze under the brolly for the day, perch at the bar with a cocktail at Great Keppel Island Hideaway or discover the surprises of the Southern Great Barrier Reef, there is no better way to celebrate Straya.

Bouldercombe Australia Day

Historic display, games, markets, crafts, a free BBQ and lamingtons will be on offer at this event, provided by the Bouldercombe Progress Association.

Head to the Bouldercombe Recreational Complex from 4pm - 7pm.

Bajool Australia Day

Aussie food, licenced bar, tug-o-war, gumboot tossing, free jumping castle and face painting will be on offer at the Upper Ulam Rec Grounds from 11am-5pm.

Central Highlands

Central Highlands will be spending Australia Day across various locations including Emerald,

Springsure, Banana and Blackwater, reflecting on what it means to be Australian. From car shows to thong- throwing competitions, each location will add their individual flavour and style to events, together with the presentation of the annual Australia Day Awards. For more information, visit www.centralhighlands.qld.gov.au.

Did we miss your event? Email morningbulletin@news.com.au with event details to have it included in the list.