What's on: Village Fest leads huge line-up of entertainment

LEGENDARY ROCKERS: The Hoodoo Gurus will take to the stage at this year's CQUniversity Village Festival at Yeppoon on Saturday, August 10.

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library. Free event.

5pm:

Live performance. Riverside precinct, Quay St, Rockhampton.

5pm:

Yeppoon Foreshore. Live entertainment includes Kingswood and Silky Fuzz.

6pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost $75. Includes a ticket to Diva Up Late Show (August 3), a glass of bubbly and a three-course meal.

6pm:

Suckling Pig Feast. Headricks Lane, 189 East St, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton. Free event.

7pm:

The Dizzy Steer. East Lane, Rockhampton.

7pm:

Live at Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

6am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. See our feature on pages 15-17 for more information.

7am:

A weekly 5km timed run at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

9am:

Yeppoon Foreshore. Markets from 9am. Featuring Jamie White, Beautifully Broen 1770, Viper Snatch, Scott Foden, Denvah Baker-Moller, Karl S. Williams, Loose Bricks.

10am:

Central Queensland Family History Association will be holding their Augustat their club rooms located at the corner of Renshaw and Highway streets, Park Avenue.

All members and interested prospective members are invited to attend.

Speaker for the day will be archivist Lyle Mitchell from the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton who will talk about the many records they hold in the archives.

For further information, contact president Linda on 49263371 or email secretary@cqfamiyhistory.org.au.

11am:

Middlemount Racecourse, Dawson St. General admission tickets can be purchased on the day. Adults cost $15, children and pensioners $10.

5pm:

Live performance. Two singer songwriters based in Rockhampton who both studied music at Rockhampton Grammar School. Riverside Precinct, Quay St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost $55. Ticket includes a glass of bubbly on arrival and a two-course meal.

7pm:

Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

9pm:

Live and loud at O'Dowds Hotel, Rockhampton.

10pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost $25. Includes a cheese platter on each table.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

7am:

Hinchcliffe St, Kawana. Free entry. All money raised will be donated back into the local community.

8am:

Merv Anderson Park near Ross Creek, Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon.

8am:

Mt Chalmers School oval. Contact 49344293 for more information.

9am:

Yeppoon Foreshore. Featuring Kate Mahood, 8 Ball Aitken, Indigo Electric, Olivia Ruth and The Ruse.

9am:

Thein Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram!

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

11am:

Featuring The Short Fall and Ben Beasley. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Leichhardt Park, corner Kent and Cambridge Sts, Rockhampton. Cost $2 for three laps, or $10 for unlimited rides.

2pm:

will be performing in concert at St. Mary's Hall, Nobbs St in Rockhampton from 2pm.

Admission costs $15. Afternoon tea available. For bookings, phone Ailsa 49277282.