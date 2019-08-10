What's on: Village Festival, Mt Morgan Show, CQ's got it all

THAT'S MY SCENE: Dave Faulkner of the Hoodoo Gurus who will perform for their Central Queensland fans from the Yeppoon Foreshore today from 8pm.

TODAY

7am:

Join in this weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost:free.

8am:

Mount Morgan Showgrounds. Adult entry $10, pensioners and students $7 and a family pass (two adults and two children) $30. Children under five years old enter free. For more information, contact the Mount Morgan Show Society on 49340023.

8.45am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Head online to www.itsrocketscience.com.au for more information.

9am:

Appleton Park, Yeppoon. For more information on this year's festival and to view the full program of events, visit thevillagefestival.org.au.

1pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au

4pm:

Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Rod Laver Plaza, Quay St.

5pm:

The CQUniversity Village Festival. Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au

7pm:

Pie Alley Blues, Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7.30pm:

The Spinnaker, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

8pm:

Live at Yeppoon Foreshore.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, plus second-hand items.

8am:

Central Queensland Livestock Exchange - CQLX. Saleyard Rd, Gracemere.

10am:

Appleton Park, Yeppoon.

11am:

Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon. Bookings recommended, phone 4933 6244.

1pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, 1Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2pm:

Country legendwill perform at St Mary's Hall on Nobbs St in North Rockhampton. For bookings, contact Ailsa on 49277282.

2pm:

Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton.

3pm:

Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.