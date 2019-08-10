Menu
THAT'S MY SCENE: Dave Faulkner of the Hoodoo Gurus who will perform for their Central Queensland fans from the Yeppoon Foreshore today from 8pm.
News

What's on: Village Festival, Mt Morgan Show, CQ's got it all

10th Aug 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY

7am:

Parkrun. Join in this weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost:free.

8am:

Mount Morgan Show. Mount Morgan Showgrounds. Adult entry $10, pensioners and students $7 and a family pass (two adults and two children) $30. Children under five years old enter free. For more information, contact the Mount Morgan Show Society on 49340023.

8.45am:

It's Rocket Science in Rockhampton. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Head online to www.itsrocketscience.com.au for more information.

9am:

CQUniversity Village Festival - Kids' program. Appleton Park, Yeppoon. For more information on this year's festival and to view the full program of events, visit thevillagefestival.org.au.

1pm:

Matilda - The Musical. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

4pm:

Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra - Brass Quintet performs live. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Rod Laver Plaza, Quay St.

5pm:

Hoodoo Gurus VIP Tent. The CQUniversity Village Festival. Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Matilda - The Musical. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

7pm:

Stand-up comedy shows. Pie Alley Blues, Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7.30pm:

Bush Poet's Breakfast. The Spinnaker, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

8pm:

CQUniversity Village Festival presents Hoodoo Gurus. Live at Yeppoon Foreshore.

SUNDAY

7am:

Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, plus second-hand items.

8am:

Capricorn Coast Circuit - Round nine. Central Queensland Livestock Exchange - CQLX. Saleyard Rd, Gracemere.

10am:

CQUniversity Village Festival - Kids' program. Appleton Park, Yeppoon.

11am:

CQUniversity Village Festival - Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race finish line festival. Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon. Bookings recommended, phone 4933 6244.

1pm:

Matilda - The Musical. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

1pm:

Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, 1Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2pm:

Country legend Paul McCloud will perform at St Mary's Hall on Nobbs St in North Rockhampton. For bookings, contact Ailsa on 49277282.

2pm:

Capricorn Animal Aid Monster Cent Sale. Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton.

3pm:

CQUniversity Village Festival - The Short Fall. Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.
