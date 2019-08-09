What's on: Visit Yeppoon for CQUniversity's Village Festival

Lady Beatle will be performed at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on August 20.

Lady Beatle will be performed at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on August 20. Dylan Evans Photography

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library.

5pm:

Live performance. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.

5pm:

Rockhampton PCYC, BridgeSt.

6pm:

Mike Maher Centre, Glenmore State High School. Tickets cost $10, available at the door. Multi-draw raffle, lucky door prize, snacks and drinks, cash bar. For inquiries, contact pandc@glenmoreshs.eq.edu.au. They welcome donations for multi-draw raffle and sponsorship.

6pm:

Live at 45East St, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Queen St Community Hall, Yeppoon. For full program of events, visit thevillagefestival.org.au.

6pm:

Emu Park Town Hall. Includes a two-course barbecue buffet with a glass of bubbly on arrival. Tickets cost $65.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adult tickets $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

7pm:

Park Avenue Hotel.

7pm:

Hosted by Dawn and the Sax. Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Pie Alley Blues, Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club. Tickets at vervepromotions.vtix.com.au.

9pm:

Great Western Hotel.

TOMORROW

7am:

Join in this weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost:free.

8am:

Mount Morgan Showgrounds. Adult entry $10, pensioners and students $7 and a family pass (two adults and two children) $30. Children under five years old enter free. For more information, contact the Mount Morgan Show Society on 49340023.

8.45am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Head online to www.itsrocketscience.com.au for more information.

9am:

Appleton Park, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au

4pm:

Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Rod Laver Plaza, Quay St.

5pm:

The CQUniversity Village Festival. Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au

7pm:

Pie Alley Blues, Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7.30pm:

The Spinnaker, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, plus second-hand items.

8am:

Central Queensland Livestock Exchange - CQLX. Saleyard Rd, Gracemere.

10am:

Appleton Park, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, 1Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2pm:

Country music legendwill perform at St Mary's Hall on Nobbs St in North Rockhampton. Admission costs $20. Afternoon tea is available for $3. For bookings, contact Ailsa on 49277282.

2pm:

Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton.