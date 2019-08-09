What's on: Visit Yeppoon for CQUniversity's Village Festival
TODAY
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library.
5pm:Jason and The Mick. Live performance. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
5pm:Rockhampton Luna Markets. Rockhampton PCYC, BridgeSt.
6pm:Dragons Trivia Night. Mike Maher Centre, Glenmore State High School. Tickets cost $10, available at the door. Multi-draw raffle, lucky door prize, snacks and drinks, cash bar. For inquiries, contact pandc@glenmoreshs.eq.edu.au. They welcome donations for multi-draw raffle and sponsorship.
6pm:Blues Train. Live at 45East St, Rockhampton.
6pm:Palm Creek Ramblers - CQUniversity Village Festival gig. Queen St Community Hall, Yeppoon. For full program of events, visit thevillagefestival.org.au.
6pm:Red Foot Cabaret. Emu Park Town Hall. Includes a two-course barbecue buffet with a glass of bubbly on arrival. Tickets cost $65.
7pm:Matilda - The Musical. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adult tickets $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.
7pm:Free bull riding. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.
7pm:Feel Good Fridays - Tim McMullen. Park Avenue Hotel.
7pm:Retro Festival Fun. Hosted by Dawn and the Sax. Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.
7pm:Stand-up comedy shows. Pie Alley Blues, Normanby St, Yeppoon.
7.30pm:Isaac Butterfield - Why so serious? Rockhampton Leagues Club. Tickets at vervepromotions.vtix.com.au.
9pm:Bridget O'Shannessy. Great Western Hotel.
TOMORROW
7am:Parkrun. Join in this weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost:free.
8am:Mount Morgan Show. Mount Morgan Showgrounds. Adult entry $10, pensioners and students $7 and a family pass (two adults and two children) $30. Children under five years old enter free. For more information, contact the Mount Morgan Show Society on 49340023.
8.45am:It's Rocket Science in Rockhampton. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Head online to www.itsrocketscience.com.au for more information.
9am:CQUniversity Village Festival - Kids' program. Appleton Park, Yeppoon.
1pm:Matilda - The Musical. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.
4pm:Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra - Brass Quintet performs live. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Rod Laver Plaza, Quay St.
5pm:Hoodoo Gurus VIP Tent. The CQUniversity Village Festival. Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.
7pm:Matilda - The Musical. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.
7pm:Stand-up comedy shows. Pie Alley Blues, Normanby St, Yeppoon.
7.30pm:Bush Poet's Breakfast. The Spinnaker, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, plus second-hand items.
8am:Capricorn Coast Circuit - Round nine. Central Queensland Livestock Exchange - CQLX. Saleyard Rd, Gracemere.
10am:CQUniversity Village Festival - Kids' program. Appleton Park, Yeppoon.
1pm:Matilda - The Musical. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Adults $34, concessions $28. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, 1Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
2pm:Country music legend Paul McCloud will perform at St Mary's Hall on Nobbs St in North Rockhampton. Admission costs $20. Afternoon tea is available for $3. For bookings, contact Ailsa on 49277282.
2pm:Capricorn Animal Aid Monster Cent Sale. Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton.