What's on: What brings Mark Vincent to Rocky for debut gig?

MUSICAL TRIBUTE: Mark Vincent will perform his tribute to Mario Lanza in Rockhampton today and in Bundaberg tomorrow.

TODAY

7am:

A weekly 5km run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event.

8am:

Hosted by Rockhampton Bromeliad group. Rockhampton State High School. Featuring guest speakers and sellers from around Queensland. Gold coin entry, free car parking.

9am:

Emu Park Community Hall. Contact 0438826915 for more information. Cost $20. Proceeds to go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Sailability and Emu Park QCWA.

11am:

Keppel Park Racecourse, Yeppoon. Cost $10 entry. Email mary.hornery@bigpond.com for bookings or inquiries.

2pm:

Afternoon tea at Shalom. Carinity Shalom Retirement Village, 121 Maloney St, North Rockhampton. Cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and under-12 years are free.

5pm:

Riverside Precinct. Quay St, Rockhampton.

5.30pm:

James Street Plaza, 15 to 17 James St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar. Lot 6 Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton. Cost $85 a person plus booking fee.

6pm:

45 East St, Rockhampton. Tickets cost $110, which includes canapes, dessert bar, funny money and limited drinks. Phone 0403402042 for more information.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20. Phone 49223888 for more information.

7.15pm:

CDCMD is holding afrom 7.15pm. Robinson St, North Rockhampton. Everyone welcome and enjoy great music by our band. Entry $9 including a lovely supper. For bookings, phone Brenda on 49362049.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $59 and concessions $57. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more.

TOMORROW

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the freshest and tastiest produce, including organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, and second-hand items.

9am:

Emu Park Community Hall. Contact 0438826915 for more information. Cost $2. Proceeds to go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Sailability and Emu Park QCWA.

9am:

Hosted by Rockhampton Bromeliad group. Rockhampton State High School. Featuring guest speakers and sellers from around Queensland. Gold coin entry, free car parking.

9am:

Thein Denison St, Rockhampton will be open 9am to 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9.30am:

Bauhinia House, Berserker St, North Rockhampton. Morning tea, entertainment by the Footlights Theatre Company and a two-course lunch. Lucky door prizes and raffles. Cost 420 a person.

Contact the North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club Inc on 49282320 for more.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon. 1 Waterline Way.

3.30pm:

Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Headricks Lane, Rockhampton. Tickets at www.polarisaus.Ink.to/19aus

UPCOMING

Saturday, August 24:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets are still available to see this Australian country music legend. Visit greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.