MUSICAL TRIBUTE: Mark Vincent will perform his tribute to Mario Lanza in Rockhampton today and in Bundaberg tomorrow.
News

What's on: What brings Mark Vincent to Rocky for debut gig?

17th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
TODAY

7am:

Park Run. A weekly 5km run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event.

8am:

Bromeliad and Tillandsia Sale. Hosted by Rockhampton Bromeliad group. Rockhampton State High School. Featuring guest speakers and sellers from around Queensland. Gold coin entry, free car parking.

9am:

QCWA Emu Park Quilt Show. Emu Park Community Hall. Contact 0438826915 for more information. Cost $20. Proceeds to go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Sailability and Emu Park QCWA.

11am:

Yeppoon Race Day. Keppel Park Racecourse, Yeppoon. Cost $10 entry. Email mary.hornery@bigpond.com for bookings or inquiries.

2pm:

Back to the Sixties. Afternoon tea at Shalom. Carinity Shalom Retirement Village, 121 Maloney St, North Rockhampton. Cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and under-12 years are free.

5pm:

Chris Schick - Live performance. Riverside Precinct. Quay St, Rockhampton.

5.30pm:

Marketfest on James St. James Street Plaza, 15 to 17 James St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

The Hangar Presents Harley Breen. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar. Lot 6 Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton. Cost $85 a person plus booking fee.

6pm:

Viva Las Vegas Gala. 45 East St, Rockhampton. Tickets cost $110, which includes canapes, dessert bar, funny money and limited drinks. Phone 0403402042 for more information.

7pm:

Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series - Round 7. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20. Phone 49223888 for more information.

7.15pm:

CDCMD is holding a tribute concert to Slim Dusty from 7.15pm. Robinson St, North Rockhampton. Everyone welcome and enjoy great music by our band. Entry $9 including a lovely supper. For bookings, phone Brenda on 49362049.

7.30pm:

Mark Vincent Tribute to Mario Lanza. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $59 and concessions $57. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more.

TOMORROW

7am:

Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the freshest and tastiest produce, including organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, and second-hand items.

9am:

QCWA Emu Park Quilt Show. Emu Park Community Hall. Contact 0438826915 for more information. Cost $2. Proceeds to go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Sailability and Emu Park QCWA.

9am:

Bromeliad and Tillandsia Sale. Hosted by Rockhampton Bromeliad group. Rockhampton State High School. Featuring guest speakers and sellers from around Queensland. Gold coin entry, free car parking.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open 9am to 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9.30am:

Funny Business for Seniors. Bauhinia House, Berserker St, North Rockhampton. Morning tea, entertainment by the Footlights Theatre Company and a two-course lunch. Lucky door prizes and raffles. Cost 420 a person.

Contact the North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club Inc on 49282320 for more.

1pm:

Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon. 1 Waterline Way.

3.30pm:

Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club. Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Polaris. Headricks Lane, Rockhampton. Tickets at www.polarisaus.Ink.to/19aus

UPCOMING

Saturday, August 24:

Lee Kernaghan: The Backroad Nation Tour. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets are still available to see this Australian country music legend. Visit greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

