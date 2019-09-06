What's on: Will you challenge the mountain this weekend?
TODAY
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library, Morgan St.
5pm:Riverside Alive: Scott Foden performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St. For more information on Riverside Alive, visit www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au.
5pm:Zest Boutique Yeppoon. VIP Grand Opening Night. Shop 2/7 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
6pm:TJ Hollis. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton. Free event.
TOMORROW
7am:Park Run. A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
9am:CQ Mumma Markets. Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
10am:Riverside Alive. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St. Capricorn Caves fossil fossicking from 10am to noon.
5pm:Riverside Alive. Sophie Rose performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
5.30pm:A Pig Night Out. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost: $20 plus booking fee. Contact the venue on (07) 4922 3888 for more information.
6pm:Showcase featuring Beauty and the Beast Jnr. Pilbeam Theatre, corner of Victoria Pde and Cambridge St in Rockhampton. Cost: adults $33, concessions available.
7pm:St Joseph's Park Avenue 90s Trivia. St Joseph's Park Avenue, Main St Park Avenue. Cost $10 per person. Phone the venue on (07) 4994 8205 for more information.
7pm:Silky Fuzz - Live and Local. Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon. Free event.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
8am:Heritage Village Markets. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost $2 per person, people under 14 years of age are free. Phone the venue on (07) 4936 8680 for more information.
11am:Living History Project. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst.
12pm:Johnathan Thurston book signing. Big W Rockhampton, Stockland Rockhampton.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
3pm:Challenge the Mountain. Run, walk or cycle your way up Mount Archer and enjoy an after party at the top. This is the main event of Challenge Rockhampton. Pilbeam Drive, Mount Archer in North Rockhampton. Cost between $20 and $75. For more information, phone Sharon Kearney on 0419 749 545.
UPCOMING
Saturday, September 14:Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts their Orchid Expo from 9am to 4pm. Korte's Resort, Bruce Hwy, Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children free.
Sunday, September 15:Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts their Orchid Expo from 9am to 3pm. Korte's Resort, Bruce Hwy Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children are free.