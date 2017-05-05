WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

TODAY
- 9AM: Eisteddfod at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.
- 9.30AM: QCWA inter branch competition at QCWA Hall Wandal Rd. All welcome to attend.
- 9.30AM - 10.30AM: Free History Talk on the US Army in Rockhampton 1942 - 1944 at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Contact 4936 8043.
- 10AM - 11AM: Lively Rhyme Time at Gracemere Community Hall, Barry Street.
- 10AM - 4PM: Classic Editions Art Exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon
- 1.30PM - 2.30PM: Adult Ozobots beginner session at Rockhampton Regional Library. Discover the fascinating world of robotics. Phone 4936 8043.
- 3.30PM - 5PM: Anime / Manga Drawing Club at North Rockhampton Library. Keen cartoonists invited to practice drawing. Bring your pencils, pens and paper. Phone 4936 8043.
- 7PM: Heat 6 So You Think You Can Sing at the Fitzroy Hotel. Rock up, compete and be in to win some cash prizes.
- 7.30AM: Old time/new vogue dance at The Caves Recreation Hall. Live music from Twocan. Phone Jerry on 0418 784 608.
- 7.30PM: Late Night Originals at The Red Dalia Bar. Celebrate local live music. Phone Sophie 0407 520 711.
- 7.30PM: Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost $45 adults. Visit seeitlive.com.au.
TOMORROW
- 9AM: Eisteddfod at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.
- 9AM - 3PM: Emergency Service Open Day at the Gracemere Ambulance Station, corner of Bland and Fisher Stt.
- 10AM - 4PM: Classic Editions Art Exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon
- 10.30AM: Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day at Callaghan Park. General admission $15 adults and $8 concession and card holders. Children under 18 years free.
- 3PM: McCosker Rocky Speedway Season Finale. AMCA Qld Title, Super Stocker Qld Title, Street Stock 20/20, Juniors Rockin' Ramp Racing. Crazy Kids Pit Party 3 - 4pm. Racing action starts from 4pm.
SUNDAY
- 7AM - 10AM: Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe St, North Rockhampton.
- 9AM: Eisteddfod at the Pilbeam Theatre.
- 10AM - 2PM: Mt Chalmers History Centre open day at 24 School Street. View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town.
- 10AM - 4PM: Classic Editions Art Exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon.
- 11AM - 3PM: What's Your Beef at Huish Dr, Rockhampton - as part of Wholly Cow Month. For more information visit whollycowmonth.com.au.
- 1PM - 4PM: Train rides at Leichhardt Park, corner of Campbridge and Campbell Sts, Rockhampton. Ride behind a steam engine or a diesel locomotive around the park. Enclose footwear is require to ride the trains. Cost $2. Phone Melsa 0409 361 955.
- 2PM: Auditions and Beatles Look-Alike Competition. Rockhampton Little Theatre is looking for actors to play the four Beatles and other assorted characters for their upcoming "We Can Work it Out” production. Beatles members audition from 2pm to 4pm at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Supporting cast audition from 4 to 6pm. No singing skills or costumes required. Phone 0405 048 129.
- 5PM: Twilight Yoga at Col Brown Park. Cost is a donation. Phone Tracey 0427 038 057. If it has rained, is raining or looks like rain the class will be held at the studio - 13 Murray St, Wandal.