27°
News

WHAT'S ON: Your next 72 hours across the region

11th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.
HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon. Oly Begg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY:

  • ALL DAY:

    The Village Festival. The CQUniversity Village Festival is Central Queensland's premier music, arts and cultural celebration. The main stage will be on the iconic Yeppoon Foreshore with other stages being hosted by a number of venues including The Strand Hotel, Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Restaurant, The Waterline Restaurant Keppel Bay Marina and the Keppel Bay Sailing Club. For more information visit www.thevillagefestival.org.au/ or find The Village Festival on Facebook.

  • 7.30AM:

    U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets in Kershaw Gardens at the North entrance, off the traffic circle near Stocklands. For details contact Shirley, 07 4936 4792.

  • 9.30AM:

    Wandal Craft Group meet on Friday at CWA Hall Wandal Road from 9.30 to 11.30am. They do craft by hand and also do sewing machine items.

  • 5.45PM:

    Parilla Argentinian BBQ Late Return Boat at Great Keppel Island Hideaway.

  • 6PM:

    A taste of Mexico at the Glenmore Homestead. One course buffet meal $30 per adult, $10 kids up to 12 years. Phone 0408 322 559 for more information.

  • 7PM:

    Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate Hire: Quads $1, Inlines $2. Sausage sizzle and snack shop available. Contact Steph on 0487 472 951.

  • 7PM:

    RedFoot Cabaret 2.0 at Yeppoon Town Hall. Come along to the Opening Night Celebrations for the 2017 Village Festival. Cabaret, wine, music, laughs.

  • 8AM:

    Fall in love with Astro Photography Rockhampton. Learn about how to shoot the stars. Cost $80. To book or for more information phone 0420 275 575 or email enquiries@photography-
  • trainers.com.au.

  • 9PM:

    Full Moon Party Rockhampton: Tribal at the Zodiac Nightclub hosted by Mc RAFA and Deekay Emcee Present.

  • 9PM:

    Beats by the Beach at the Strand Hotel. Entry is free. Our Parilla Argentinian BBQ is a delicious buffet feast to indulge in on a Friday. Add your parilla as an optional extra on your ferry ticket and save yourself $5!

TOMORROW:

  • ALL DAY:

    The Village Festival. The CQUniversity Village Festival is Central Queensland's premier music, arts and cultural celebration. For more information visit www.thevillagefestival.org.au/ or find The Village Festival on Facebook.

  • 6AM:

    Fall in love with sunrise photography at Yeppoon. Trainer Adrian Mattiassen will teach you lots of great tips on how to take spectacular sunrise photos. Cost $80. Phone 0420 275 575 or email enquiries@photography-
  • trainers.com.au.

  • 7AM:

    Legends Day at Swan Park, home of the Yeppoon Swans. Rock down to Swan Park to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of 91/92 Premierships and reminisce about the glory days of the club.

  • 8AM:

    Mt Morgan Show at Mt Morgan Showgrounds. Entry is $10 for adults, $7 concession, $30 family (2 adults and 2 children). Entertainment includes show horses, stud cattle, show jumping, carriage driving, food and beverages, licenced bar, fireworks, market stalls, side show alley, and more.

  • 8.30AM:

    Reef to Beef Round 2 and KCDBC Club Day 7 at Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club. Free entry.

  • 9AM:

    Getting to know your digial camera with trainer Adrian Matthiassen at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. This one day course gives an overview of using your digital SLR. Cost $179. Bring your camera, manual, comfortable shoes, insect repellent, hat and water. Phone 0420 275 575 or email enquiries@photography-
  • trainers.com.au for more information.

  • 9.30AM:

    CQ Family History Association will hold an open day today. Free entry. Research advice, exclusive local information. record from all over Australia and the world, extensive library of overseas journals, books and indexes. Morning tea provided. Phone 0448 105 755.

  • 11AM:

    Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 12.30PM:

    Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 2PM:

    QCWA Wandal are holding a cent sale at Wandal Hall, Wandal Rd.

  • 2PM:

    International Youth Day at Rockhampton Regional Libraries. All young people in the region have are invited to an afternoon of presentations and drama skits by local youth discussing prevalent issues. No bookings required.

  • 2PM:

    CoderDojo Club at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Dojos provide fun, free and social open learning environments where young people can meet others with similar interests, develop 21st century skills and build creative projects of their own choice using digital technology. Phone 4936 8044.

  • 2PM:

    Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 6PM:

    CQ Military Charity Ball at Rockhampton Leagues Club. Dine and dance the night away while assisting to raise funds for returned defence military personnel. Cost $90 per person. Visit www.trybooking.com.

  • 7PM:

    U.G.L.Y Cocktail Night at the Glenmore Tavern. Enjoy a cocktail or 2 - all money raised goes to Leukaemia Foundation as part of the U.G.L.Y bartender of the year.

SUNDAY:

  • ALL DAY:

    The Village Festival. The CQUniversity Village Festival is Central Queensland's premier music, arts and cultural celebration. For more information visit www.thevillagefestival.org.au/ or find The Village Festival on Facebook.

  • 8AM:

    The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce.

  • 8.30AM:

    Reef to Beef Round 2 and KCDBC Club Day 7 at Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club. Free entry.

  • 1PM:

    Livingstone Songs from the Shire at Queen Street Community Hall Yeppoon.

  • 2PM:

    Sunday Sound Sessions at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  entertainment getting out go mount morgan mount morgan show the whitlams village festival what's on what's on around the region

'Excuse me driver, I'm about to have sex': Rocky student shock

'Excuse me driver, I'm about to have sex': Rocky student...

BARELY a teenager and about to lose her virginity, a Year 8 jumped on the bus and told the driver she was going to have sex for the first time.

Mother-daughter duo expand Rocky franchise empire

SWEET TREATS: Cassie Kingston, Helen Day and Donna Cure at Wendy's Gracemere which has recently re-opened under new management.

Hot diggity dog! Much-loved eatery has returned

Sex worker reveals Rocky's dirty secret putting people at risk

A sex worker claims foreigners are running the industry into the ground.

Industry veteran struggling to make end's meet

Fire destroys CQ house, patient taken to hospital

Four fire crews were needed to extinguish a blaze in Central Queensland overnight.

Blaze threatens neighbouring properties as firies launch into action

Local Partners

Calling all young budding inventors in Capricornia

Children from the Country Coast and Capricornia are invited to be a part of Origin's littleBIGideas.

Grim reading: Highest number of Rocky people crushed by debt in years

TIMES ARE TOUGH: Personal insolvencies are on the rise in Rockhampton.

Financial strife for CQ residents as debt piles up.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

COMEDIAN Leslie Jones was halfway through filming a Game of Thrones review for TV when one of the stars surprised her.

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

REVIEW: Is War for the Planet of the Apes blockbuster or Bible epic?

HAIL CASEAR: Andy Serkis reaches the end of the road as ape leader Caesar in War for the Planet of the Apes.

REVIEWER Matthew Pearce looks at War for the Planet of the Apes

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

10 mins from the Beach + All the Extras!

34 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Boasting a spacious floor plan and a magnitude of extras this home has been designed with the whole family in mind! Just 10 minutes from Lammermoor beach and...

Returning $520p/w for the Next 12 Months!

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $449,000

Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...

Boasting excellent location, FRENCHVILLE

204 Honour Street, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 2 $190,000

This home offers VALUE in the low $200,000 bracket within walking distance to doctors, newsagents, vets and major shopping. - Entry through the large double...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/Perfect Private Setting - Just Off Feez Street - Selling Now!

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic Property - a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care landscaped...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 6 $649,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

A third of an acre!

20C Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land Large 1,463m2 block with ocean views. Enough room to build your dream ... $140,000

Large 1,463m2 block with ocean views. Enough room to build your dream home, big shed and plenty of room for the kids. Owner is looking for a quick sale!

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rocky developer pours 'millions' into failed estate dream

KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Paul says the town's revitalisation should be fast tracked

It was his last shot at extending the plans for a massive estate

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience