WHAT'S ON: Your next 72 hours across the region

TODAY:
-
ALL DAY:The Village Festival. The CQUniversity Village Festival is Central Queensland's premier music, arts and cultural celebration. The main stage will be on the iconic Yeppoon Foreshore with other stages being hosted by a number of venues including The Strand Hotel, Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Restaurant, The Waterline Restaurant Keppel Bay Marina and the Keppel Bay Sailing Club. For more information visit www.thevillagefestival.org.au/ or find The Village Festival on Facebook.
-
7.30AM:U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets in Kershaw Gardens at the North entrance, off the traffic circle near Stocklands. For details contact Shirley, 07 4936 4792.
-
9.30AM:Wandal Craft Group meet on Friday at CWA Hall Wandal Road from 9.30 to 11.30am. They do craft by hand and also do sewing machine items.
-
5.45PM:Parilla Argentinian BBQ Late Return Boat at Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
6PM:A taste of Mexico at the Glenmore Homestead. One course buffet meal $30 per adult, $10 kids up to 12 years. Phone 0408 322 559 for more information.
-
7PM:Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate Hire: Quads $1, Inlines $2. Sausage sizzle and snack shop available. Contact Steph on 0487 472 951.
-
7PM:RedFoot Cabaret 2.0 at Yeppoon Town Hall. Come along to the Opening Night Celebrations for the 2017 Village Festival. Cabaret, wine, music, laughs.
-
8AM:Fall in love with Astro Photography Rockhampton. Learn about how to shoot the stars. Cost $80. To book or for more information phone 0420 275 575 or email enquiries@photography-
- trainers.com.au.
-
9PM:Full Moon Party Rockhampton: Tribal at the Zodiac Nightclub hosted by Mc RAFA and Deekay Emcee Present.
-
9PM:Beats by the Beach at the Strand Hotel. Entry is free. Our Parilla Argentinian BBQ is a delicious buffet feast to indulge in on a Friday. Add your parilla as an optional extra on your ferry ticket and save yourself $5!
TOMORROW:
-
ALL DAY:The Village Festival. The CQUniversity Village Festival is Central Queensland's premier music, arts and cultural celebration. For more information visit www.thevillagefestival.org.au/ or find The Village Festival on Facebook.
-
6AM:Fall in love with sunrise photography at Yeppoon. Trainer Adrian Mattiassen will teach you lots of great tips on how to take spectacular sunrise photos. Cost $80. Phone 0420 275 575 or email enquiries@photography-
- trainers.com.au.
-
7AM:Legends Day at Swan Park, home of the Yeppoon Swans. Rock down to Swan Park to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of 91/92 Premierships and reminisce about the glory days of the club.
-
8AM:Mt Morgan Show at Mt Morgan Showgrounds. Entry is $10 for adults, $7 concession, $30 family (2 adults and 2 children). Entertainment includes show horses, stud cattle, show jumping, carriage driving, food and beverages, licenced bar, fireworks, market stalls, side show alley, and more.
-
8.30AM:Reef to Beef Round 2 and KCDBC Club Day 7 at Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club. Free entry.
-
9AM:Getting to know your digial camera with trainer Adrian Matthiassen at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. This one day course gives an overview of using your digital SLR. Cost $179. Bring your camera, manual, comfortable shoes, insect repellent, hat and water. Phone 0420 275 575 or email enquiries@photography-
- trainers.com.au for more information.
-
9.30AM:CQ Family History Association will hold an open day today. Free entry. Research advice, exclusive local information. record from all over Australia and the world, extensive library of overseas journals, books and indexes. Morning tea provided. Phone 0448 105 755.
-
11AM:Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse. Phone 4923 0400.
-
12.30PM:Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse. Phone 4923 0400.
-
2PM:QCWA Wandal are holding a cent sale at Wandal Hall, Wandal Rd.
-
2PM:International Youth Day at Rockhampton Regional Libraries. All young people in the region have are invited to an afternoon of presentations and drama skits by local youth discussing prevalent issues. No bookings required.
-
2PM:CoderDojo Club at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Dojos provide fun, free and social open learning environments where young people can meet others with similar interests, develop 21st century skills and build creative projects of their own choice using digital technology. Phone 4936 8044.
-
2PM:Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse. Phone 4923 0400.
-
6PM:CQ Military Charity Ball at Rockhampton Leagues Club. Dine and dance the night away while assisting to raise funds for returned defence military personnel. Cost $90 per person. Visit www.trybooking.com.
-
7PM:U.G.L.Y Cocktail Night at the Glenmore Tavern. Enjoy a cocktail or 2 - all money raised goes to Leukaemia Foundation as part of the U.G.L.Y bartender of the year.
SUNDAY:
-
ALL DAY:The Village Festival. The CQUniversity Village Festival is Central Queensland's premier music, arts and cultural celebration. For more information visit www.thevillagefestival.org.au/ or find The Village Festival on Facebook.
-
8AM:The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce.
8.30AM:Reef to Beef Round 2 and KCDBC Club Day 7 at Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club. Free entry.
1PM:Livingstone Songs from the Shire at Queen Street Community Hall Yeppoon.
-
2PM:Sunday Sound Sessions at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event.