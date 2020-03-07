What’s on: Your region’s hottest events

TODAY

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. For more information, contact rockhamptonhealpers@parkrun.com. 7am: Gracemere Lions Markets and Lions Awareness Day. Conaghan Park, Lawrie St Gracemere. There will be a variety of stall holders, so come and have breakfast in the park.

For more information and bookings, phone 0467 223 824.

9am: Helloworld Travel Rockhampton and Gladstone Travel Expo. Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cambridge St. Cost: free.

For more information, contact 4992 1966.

10am: Soft Pastels - Art Classes. Capricorn Coast Art at 8 Maida St, Cooee Bay. Cost $30. Phone 0418 548 358 for more information.

10am: Rag Rug Workshops. Located at 64 Braithwaite St, Yeppoon.

10am: Pole Taster Class. Full Metal, shop 3/111 East St Rockhampton. Cost: $5.
10.30am: Engaging through art - Patrick Connor. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event. Phone 4936 8248 for more information.

11am: Camille Trail. Live performance. Red Lion Hotel, Rockhampton.
2pm: QCWA Wandal Branch are holding their Hoy and Cent Sale afternoon in their hall on Wandal Rd. Tickets cost $1 with an afternoon tea supplied.

6pm: Rockhampton Brothers Blue and White Ball. Red Lion Hotel, Rockhampton. Visit stickyfiners.com.au for tickets.
7pm: Women of Shooting Gala Night. The Outpost - Arms and Munitions, Yaamba Rd Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Cost: free. Contact 0419 848 005 for more information.
8am: CANCELLED: Heritage Village Markets. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost: $2 per person.

9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.
10am: Leathersmithing. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $115. Phone 4936 8248 for more information.

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $115. Phone 4936 8248 for more information. 10.30am: Rockhampton Cancer Survivors and Supporters Group. Rocky Sports Club, Lion Creek Rd. Join the group’s Facebook page for more information.

UPCOMING

Friday, March 13: A dance will be hosted at the Alton Downs Hall from 7.30pm with music by Syd Stickley. There will be raffles, novelty prizes and supper to be served. Phone Joyce Chippendale on 4934 5120 for more information.
Saturday, April 18: The Rockhampton Golf Club will host their 100 year Centenary Ball from 6pm.

An evening of dancing and celebration under the stars, this event costs $150 per person which includes tapas, a three-course meal and entertainment by Blues Train.

Where: Rockhampton Golf Club, 40 Ann St Rockhampton. RSVP at 4927 3311.