Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia day.
Australia day. Mike Richards GLA260117PONY
Whats On

What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

28th Jan 2019 6:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the Australia Day public holiday today, here's a list of some of the cafes and venues open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

OPEN

  • Cheese and Biscuits Cafe, Frenchville: 7am-1pm
  • Whisk Yeppoon: 6.30am-2.30pm
  • Lure Living, Yeppoon: 7am-1pm
  • Coffee Society, Rockhampton CBD: 5.30-11am
  • The Boathouse, Rockhampton CBD: 7am-late
  • Headricks Lane, Rockhampton CBD: 7am-2pm
  • Yogolicious Cafe, Yeppoon: 6.30am-2pm
  • Blue Leaf Cafe, Rockhampton CBD: From 8am
  • The Jam Factory, Yeppoon: 7-11.30am for breakfast. Cocktails and beer available from 10am.
  • Charlie's Cafe, Yeppoon: From 8am
  • Bunnings, North Rockhampton: 6.30am to 9pm
  • Stockland Rockhampton: 9am to 5pm (individual store hours may vary)
  • Gus' Coffee, George and Archer St: 7am to 5pm

CLOSED

  • Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar, Rockhampton CBD
  • The Two Professors, Rockhampton CBD
  • The Attic Espresso Bar, Yeppoon
  • Archer Brothers, Rockhampton CBD
  • Coffee House, Rockhampton CBD
  • Cafe Bliss, Rockhampton
  • Gus' Coffee, Stockland Rockhampton
  • Gus' Coffee, Northside Plaza
australia day 2019 tmbbusiness whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Baby boy fathered by 12-year-old and her step dad

    premium_icon Baby boy fathered by 12-year-old and her step dad

    Crime The girl was visibly pregnant when investigators became involved.

    Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

    premium_icon Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

    News A day on the water wasn't without difficulties for some

    • 28th Jan 2019 6:49 AM
    Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

    premium_icon Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

    Crime He punched and scissor locked an officer

    Latest figures show state of the construction sector in CQ

    premium_icon Latest figures show state of the construction sector in CQ

    Business Tight vacancy rates don't seem to have made an impact yet

    • 28th Jan 2019 7:32 AM