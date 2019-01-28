Whats On
What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday
WITH the Australia Day public holiday today, here's a list of some of the cafes and venues open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
OPEN
- Cheese and Biscuits Cafe, Frenchville: 7am-1pm
- Whisk Yeppoon: 6.30am-2.30pm
- Lure Living, Yeppoon: 7am-1pm
- Coffee Society, Rockhampton CBD: 5.30-11am
- The Boathouse, Rockhampton CBD: 7am-late
- Headricks Lane, Rockhampton CBD: 7am-2pm
- Yogolicious Cafe, Yeppoon: 6.30am-2pm
- Blue Leaf Cafe, Rockhampton CBD: From 8am
- The Jam Factory, Yeppoon: 7-11.30am for breakfast. Cocktails and beer available from 10am.
- Charlie's Cafe, Yeppoon: From 8am
- Bunnings, North Rockhampton: 6.30am to 9pm
- Stockland Rockhampton: 9am to 5pm (individual store hours may vary)
- Gus' Coffee, George and Archer St: 7am to 5pm
CLOSED
- Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar, Rockhampton CBD
- The Two Professors, Rockhampton CBD
- The Attic Espresso Bar, Yeppoon
- Archer Brothers, Rockhampton CBD
- Coffee House, Rockhampton CBD
- Cafe Bliss, Rockhampton
- Gus' Coffee, Stockland Rockhampton
- Gus' Coffee, Northside Plaza