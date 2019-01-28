What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

WITH the Australia Day public holiday today, here's a list of some of the cafes and venues open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

OPEN

Cheese and Biscuits Cafe, Frenchville: 7am-1pm

Whisk Yeppoon: 6.30am-2.30pm

Lure Living, Yeppoon: 7am-1pm

Coffee Society, Rockhampton CBD: 5.30-11am

The Boathouse, Rockhampton CBD: 7am-late

Headricks Lane, Rockhampton CBD: 7am-2pm

Yogolicious Cafe, Yeppoon: 6.30am-2pm

Blue Leaf Cafe, Rockhampton CBD: From 8am

The Jam Factory, Yeppoon: 7-11.30am for breakfast. Cocktails and beer available from 10am.

Charlie's Cafe, Yeppoon: From 8am

Bunnings, North Rockhampton: 6.30am to 9pm

Stockland Rockhampton: 9am to 5pm (individual store hours may vary)

Gus' Coffee, George and Archer St: 7am to 5pm

CLOSED