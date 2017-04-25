What's open, closed in Rockhampton on Anzac Day

THE majority of businesses across the region will close their doors today as Australia commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli.
But some operators will remain open, ready to provide vital supplies or a caffeine hit.
Here's our guide to what's open and closed across the Rockhampton region on the Anzac Day public holiday.
SUPERMARKETS:
Department and grocery stores can open from 1pm.
Small grocery chains, convenience or corner stores, petrol stations and chemists can open at their discretion.
Foodworks: North Richardson Rd: Open 7am-8pm. George St: Open 6am-9pm. Frenchville: Open 6am-10pm.
Stockland: Closed
RETAIL:
Big W: Closed
Kmart: Closed
City Centre Plaza: Closed
Dan Murphy's, Allenstown: 1pm-7pm
First Choice: 1pm-8pm
Autobarn Rockhamtpon: Closed
Rip Curl Rockhampton: Open 10am-3pm
Allenstown Square: Closed
Woolworths: Closed
Coles: Closed
CAFES/EATERIES:
Burger Urge: 10am-7pm
McDonalds Glenmore: Open from 3am, normal closing time
McDonalds Yeppoon: Open from 4am, normal closing time
Gus's Coffee: Open from 5am-9am
Star Liquor Yeppoon: Closed
Project Mex: Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 5pm.
KFC North Rockhampton: Open 9am to 10am
MEDICAL:
Rockhampton Veterinary: Closed
Chemist Malouf: Open from 12pm-6pm
Priceline Glenmore: 8am-6pm
RECREATION:
World Gym Rockhampton: Open