What's open, closed in Rockhampton on Anzac Day

Man businesses will close their doors today, Anzac Day 2017.

THE majority of businesses across the region will close their doors today as Australia commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli.

But some operators will remain open, ready to provide vital supplies or a caffeine hit.

Here's our guide to what's open and closed across the Rockhampton region on the Anzac Day public holiday.

SUPERMARKETS:

Department and grocery stores can open from 1pm.

Small grocery chains, convenience or corner stores, petrol stations and chemists can open at their discretion.

Foodworks: North Richardson Rd: Open 7am-8pm. George St: Open 6am-9pm. Frenchville: Open 6am-10pm.

Stockland: Closed

RETAIL:

Big W: Closed

Kmart: Closed

City Centre Plaza: Closed

Dan Murphy's, Allenstown: 1pm-7pm

First Choice: 1pm-8pm

Autobarn Rockhamtpon: Closed

Rip Curl Rockhampton: Open 10am-3pm

Allenstown Square: Closed

Woolworths: Closed

Coles: Closed

CAFES/EATERIES:

Burger Urge: 10am-7pm

McDonalds Glenmore: Open from 3am, normal closing time

McDonalds Yeppoon: Open from 4am, normal closing time

Gus's Coffee: Open from 5am-9am

Star Liquor Yeppoon: Closed

Project Mex: Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 5pm.

KFC North Rockhampton: Open 9am to 10am

MEDICAL:

Rockhampton Veterinary: Closed

Chemist Malouf: Open from 12pm-6pm

Priceline Glenmore: 8am-6pm

RECREATION:

World Gym Rockhampton: Open