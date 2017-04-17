29°
WHAT'S OPEN: Five places to take the kids today

Melanie Plane
| 17th Apr 2017 11:24 AM
As the temperature climbs Tippo Sullivan (6) cools off at Rockhampton's 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.
As the temperature climbs Tippo Sullivan (6) cools off at Rockhampton's 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre. Chris Ison ROK100217ctemperature

IF YOU'RE looking for something to do today, we've got you covered.

Despite the Easter Monday public holiday, quite a few local businesses are open for trade today across the region to provide great family entertainment.

1. Rockhampton Zoo and Botanical Gardens

For a free family day out, head to the beautiful Rocky Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

From crocodiles to chimpanzees, the Rocky Zoo has something for everyone.

Pack a picnic or head to the Gardens Tearooms which also open for trade today.

Chimp at Rockhampton Zoo. Photo Melanie Plane/The Morning Bulletin
Chimp at Rockhampton Zoo. Photo Melanie Plane/The Morning Bulletin Melanie Plane

2. Crazy Joker Rockhampton

Relax and enjoy a coffee while the kids run wild at the Crazy Joker.

With everything from slides to jumping castles the family fun centre is the perfect place to entertain the kids.

Open until 3pm with no public holiday surcharges.

Jack Cassano (3 1/2) having fun at the Crazy Joker. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Jack Cassano (3 1/2) having fun at the Crazy Joker. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK210915cjoker2

3. Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary

Located just 30 minutes from Rockhampton, Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary is the perfect place for a family day out.

Beat the heat and take advantage of their paddling and swimming pools while firing up at the BBQ facilities.

Cooberrie Park host daily animal shows at 1pm which allows visitors to hold snakes, lizards, birds and pat koalas.

Cooberie Park zoo keeper Francis Carnahan with a new animal arrival at Cooberie Park just in time for the school holidays.
Cooberie Park zoo keeper Francis Carnahan with a new animal arrival at Cooberie Park just in time for the school holidays. Contributed

4. Capricorn Caves

Located just north of Rockhampton, the Capricorn Caves is the perfect place to spend time exploring.

Today is the last day of their local school holiday special which gives free entry for local kids on Cathedral Cave tours with an accompanying adult.

The cost for an adult is $32. To redeem the free kids tour you must live in one of these postcodes: 4700, 4701, 4702, 4703, 4704, 4710, 4711 and residential ID is required. Must mention promotion at point of sale.

Visitors enjoying the dig site at Capricorn Caves.
Visitors enjoying the dig site at Capricorn Caves. Nathan White Images

5. 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre

Take advantage of CQ's stunning weather by cooling off at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

With water play for the kids and only $2 entry its a great place to relax. Open 9am-5pm.

