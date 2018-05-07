What's open for Labour Day in Rocky, Yeppoon and surrounds
MAJOR stores across Australia will shut up shop for the Labour Day holiday today, but there's plenty of places locally to grab the essentials.
All Woolworths grocery stores will be closed, but Woolworths Caltex service stations will remain open as usual.
All Coles stores will be closed, but Coles Express service stations will be open as usual.
The majority of IGA stores and other small grocers will be open at normal trading hours or close to normal hours.
Below are some, not all, trading hours across Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds.
Email trading hours to tmbully@capnews.com.au
FOODWORKS:
George St: 6am-9pm
Lakes Creek: 7am-8pm
Main St: 6am-9pm
Richardson Rd: 6.30am-10pm
Dean St: 6am-10pm
Gracemere: 8am-8pm
IGA:
Wandal Rd: 6am-9pm
Main St: 6am-10pm
Dean St: 7am-7pm
MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRES:
Closures apply to speciality stores. Some dining and entertainment outlets will remain open.
Stockland Rockhampton: Closed, opens 9am Tuesday
City Centre Plaza, Rockhampton: Closed
Keppel Bay Plaza: Closed
Gracemere Shoppingworld: Closed
Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre: Closed
Allenstown Square: Closed
PETROL STATIONS:
Caltex on William St: Open 24 hours
Service stations, including Woolworths and Coles partnered stations, will remain open as usual.
MEDICAL:
Alma St Vet on-call number, phone 4922 8138
Malouf Chemist: Open until 6pm
COFFEE FIX:
Archer Brothers, East St: Open
Zaraffas off Musgrave St: Open
McDonald's: Open