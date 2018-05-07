What's open for Labour Day in Rocky, Yeppoon and surrounds

New business opens in Warwick.

MAJOR stores across Australia will shut up shop for the Labour Day holiday today, but there's plenty of places locally to grab the essentials.

All Woolworths grocery stores will be closed, but Woolworths Caltex service stations will remain open as usual.

All Coles stores will be closed, but Coles Express service stations will be open as usual.

The majority of IGA stores and other small grocers will be open at normal trading hours or close to normal hours.

Below are some, not all, trading hours across Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds.

Email trading hours to tmbully@capnews.com.au

FOODWORKS:

George St: 6am-9pm

Lakes Creek: 7am-8pm

Main St: 6am-9pm

Richardson Rd: 6.30am-10pm

Dean St: 6am-10pm

Gracemere: 8am-8pm

IGA:

Wandal Rd: 6am-9pm

Main St: 6am-10pm

Dean St: 7am-7pm

MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRES:

Closures apply to speciality stores. Some dining and entertainment outlets will remain open.

Stockland Rockhampton: Closed, opens 9am Tuesday

City Centre Plaza, Rockhampton: Closed

Keppel Bay Plaza: Closed

Gracemere Shoppingworld: Closed

Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre: Closed

Allenstown Square: Closed

PETROL STATIONS:

Caltex on William St: Open 24 hours

Service stations, including Woolworths and Coles partnered stations, will remain open as usual.

MEDICAL:

Alma St Vet on-call number, phone 4922 8138

Malouf Chemist: Open until 6pm

COFFEE FIX:

Archer Brothers, East St: Open

Zaraffas off Musgrave St: Open

McDonald's: Open