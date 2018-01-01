Menu
What's open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon on New Year's Day

Some retailers have opened their doors for New Year's Daytrade today.
Amber Hooker
by

NEW Year's Day is upon us and while most are enjoying the public holiday, some retailers have opened their doors.

Whether you need snags for the barbecue, panadol to nurse the hangover, or fuel for a trip to kick off the new year we've got the essentials covered.

Below is a list of some business trading hours across Yeppoon and Rockhampton today.

RETAIL/ESSENTIALS:

Stockland Rockhampton: Centre is open 10am-4pm, however specific store trading hours are unavailable.

Foodworks:

  • George St: Open until 9pm
  • Richardson Rd: Open until 8pm
  • Dean St, Frenchville: Open until 10pm

Service Stations:

  • Caltex, William St: Open 24hrs
  • The Oaks Caltex, Yeppoon Rd: 24hrs

IGA:

  • Dean St, Rockhampton: Open until 6pm
  • Yeppoon: Open until 9pm

FOOD/CAFES/EATERIES

McDonald's:

  • George St: 24hrs
  • Stockland: 24hrs

Jolt Cafe, East St: Open this morning, closing time is unconfirmed.

MEDICAL:

  • Malouf Pharmacy, North Rockhampton: 8am-6pm
  • Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy: 8am-7pm
  • Alma St Vet on-call service: Phone 4922 8138
  • NOTE: This is not an entire list of business trading hours.

