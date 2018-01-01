What's open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon on New Year's Day

NEW Year's Day is upon us and while most are enjoying the public holiday, some retailers have opened their doors.
Whether you need snags for the barbecue, panadol to nurse the hangover, or fuel for a trip to kick off the new year we've got the essentials covered.
Below is a list of some business trading hours across Yeppoon and Rockhampton today.
RETAIL/ESSENTIALS:
Stockland Rockhampton: Centre is open 10am-4pm, however specific store trading hours are unavailable.
Foodworks:
- George St: Open until 9pm
- Richardson Rd: Open until 8pm
- Dean St, Frenchville: Open until 10pm
Service Stations:
- Caltex, William St: Open 24hrs
- The Oaks Caltex, Yeppoon Rd: 24hrs
IGA:
- Dean St, Rockhampton: Open until 6pm
- Yeppoon: Open until 9pm
FOOD/CAFES/EATERIES
McDonald's:
- George St: 24hrs
- Stockland: 24hrs
Jolt Cafe, East St: Open this morning, closing time is unconfirmed.
MEDICAL:
- Malouf Pharmacy, North Rockhampton: 8am-6pm
- Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy: 8am-7pm
- Alma St Vet on-call service: Phone 4922 8138
- NOTE: This is not an entire list of business trading hours.