What's open in Rockhampton over the Easter long weekend

SUPERMARKETS:

Small grocery chains, convenience or corner stores, petrol stations and chemists can open at their discretion

Woolworths: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, Sunday 8.30am-5.30pm and Monday 8.30am-5.30pm.

Coles: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, Sunday 8:30am-5:30pm and Monday 8.30am-5.30pm.

Foodworks: North Richardson Rd: Open 7am-8pm across the Easter weekend. George St: Open 6am-9pm across the Easter weekend. Frenchville: Open 6am-10pm across the Easter weekend.

RETAIL:

Big W: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, Sunday 9am-4pm and Monday 9am-5pm.

K-mart: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, Sunday 9am-6pm and Monday 8.30am-5.30pm.

Stockland speciality stores: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 9am-3pm, Sunday and Monday 10am-4pm.

City Centre Plaza specialty stores: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday and Monday 10am-2pm.

NewsXpress North Rockhampton: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 7am-12pm, closed Sunday, open Monday 7am-11am.

Dan Murphy's, Allenstown: Closed Good Friday, open Saturday 10-am-9pm, open Sunday 10am-7pm.

CAFES/EATERIES:

Gus's Coffee: Northside Friday to Monday closed. Stockland closed Friday, open Saturday 8am-4pm, open Sunday and Monday 9am-2pm. George St closed Good Friday, open Saturday to Monday 8am-9pm.

Ribs and Rumps:Ribs and Rumps Rockhampton: Good Friday lunch closed, dinner 5pm to late. Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner from 11.30am to late. Closed Monday.

The Ranch Bar & Grill: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm to late. Closed Sunday and Monday.

The Coffee Club: Yeppoon Esplanade: Open Good Friday 8am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday 7am-late, Monday 8am-4pm. Central Shopping Centre: Closed good Friday and Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday 8am to 4pm.

Rozzis Italian Restaurant: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 9am-9pm, Sunday and Monday 9am-4pm

Project Mex: Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 5pm.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Fun Zone, Rockhampton: Open Good Friday 12pm-9pm, open Saturday 10am-10pm, Sunday 12pm-7pm, Monday 12pm-9pm.

BCC Cinema will run as usual across the Easter weekend.