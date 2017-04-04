WHAT'S OPEN: Rockhampton facilities shut down

Rockhampton Regional Council workers check the water level on Quay St, Depot Hill as Fitzroy flood waters begin to rise.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

MAJOR public facilities are shutting down as flood waters across Rockhampton continue a slow, torturous rise.

The Bureau of Meteorology today revised its forecast for the peak from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

Rockhampton Regional Council has released a list of its facilities that will be open and closed this week.

Rockhampton Regional Council facilities closed:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre will be closed from Monday afternoon.

SPIRE Visitor Information Centre closed.

Rockhampton Showgrounds - Currently used as a holding ground for the pound and Evacuation Centre.

Rockhampton Heritage Village

Laurel Banks bin station.

Rockhampton Memorial Gardens

The Lakes Creek Road Landfill will be closed to all members of the public as of 5pm Tuesday 4 April. The landfill is expected to remain closed until 7am Monday 10 April or as along as access roads are closed due to flooding.

Open:

City Hall

Gracemere Office

Mount Morgan Office

Rockhampton Regional Libraries (all three locations)

Pilbeam Theatre and Art Gallery will be open as per usual, and delivering all shows as scheduled. Wicked will open this Friday as planned.

All pools are open at this point in time; car-park access to 2nd World War Aquatic Memorial Centre (aka Southside Pool) is adjacent to the Railway crossing. Due to the rising river flood level and effect on the stormwater system - the wet play area at the 2nd World War Aquatic Memorial Centre has been turned off and will be re-commissioned once the level drops and water quality can be controlled

Council Pound has been relocated and is now fully operational at the showgrounds.

Owners collecting their animals can access the pound via gate 8 off Lion Creek Road, at the first demountable on the left before the show dog pavilion.

Open hours 7am - 11am and 2pm - 4pm or Pick up by appointment other times. Phone: 4936 8555

After hours issues - 1300 225577 (emergency only after 8pm)

Council coordinated events this weekend: