What's open this Australia Day in Rocky and on the coast

MANY people are headed to the beach or the cricket pitch for Australia Day, others prefer to catch up with friends over coffee or do a spot of shopping.
Here is a list of what we know is open in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region today:
(If you know of any other businesses, please tell us in comments on our Facebook post What's open today)
- Giddy Goat - Cafe 8am to 3pm, Corner Bar from 10am, and the Patio opens at 7pm until late.
- Gracemere Woolies is open from 9am to 6pm
- Tackle World, Bargain Boat Bits Rockhampton 8am - 2pm
- Freechoice stores at Northside plaza & Gracemere 9am - 2 pm
- Cheese and Biscuits Cafe on Frenchville Rd is open from 7am until1pm
- Stockland Rockhampton 10am to 4pm
- City Centre Plaza 10am to 2pm
- Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre - Woolies: 9am-6pm, Big W: 9am-4pm and Speciality stores: 10.30am-4pm
- Degani Cafe - at Allenstown Square - 9am to 1pm
- Gardens Tea Room at the Botanic Gardens from 8am to 5pm
- Stellarossa from 8.30am to 4pm
- Subway in North Rockhampton (Blanchard St)
- Whisk cafe at Yeppoon
- Bella Via Cafe in Dean St, Frenchville
- Gus' Coffee on the corner of Archer and George St
- Saigon Saigon is open for lunch
- Autobarn Rockhampton: Open 9am to 4pm
- Beacon lighting - red hill is open 10 til 4
- Dingles is open till 4pm
- Flipout
- Bartletts Tavern
- Wetzler's General Supplies shop Marmor open 7am to 6pm 7days.