What's open this Australia Day in Rocky and on the coast

Staff from Whisk cafe in Yeppoon celebrating Australia Day.
Staff from Whisk cafe in Yeppoon celebrating Australia Day.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

MANY people are headed to the beach or the cricket pitch for Australia Day, others prefer to catch up with friends over coffee or do a spot of shopping.

Here is a list of what we know is open in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region today:

(If you know of any other businesses, please tell us in comments on our Facebook post)

  • Giddy Goat - Cafe 8am to 3pm, Corner Bar from 10am, and the Patio opens at 7pm until late.
  • Gracemere Woolies is open from 9am to 6pm
  • Tackle World, Bargain Boat Bits Rockhampton 8am - 2pm
  • Freechoice stores at Northside plaza & Gracemere 9am - 2 pm
  • Cheese and Biscuits Cafe on Frenchville Rd is open from 7am until1pm
  • Stockland Rockhampton 10am to 4pm
  • City Centre Plaza 10am to 2pm
  • Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre - Woolies: 9am-6pm, Big W: 9am-4pm and Speciality stores: 10.30am-4pm
  • Degani Cafe - at Allenstown Square - 9am to 1pm
  • Gardens Tea Room at the Botanic Gardens from 8am to 5pm
  • Stellarossa from 8.30am to 4pm
  • Subway in North Rockhampton (Blanchard St)
  • Whisk cafe at Yeppoon
  • Bella Via Cafe in Dean St, Frenchville
  • Gus' Coffee on the corner of Archer and George St
  • Saigon Saigon is open for lunch
  • Autobarn Rockhampton: Open 9am to 4pm
  • Beacon lighting - red hill is open 10 til 4
  • Dingles is open till 4pm
  • Flipout
  • Bartletts Tavern
  • Wetzler's General Supplies shop Marmor open 7am to 6pm 7days.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
