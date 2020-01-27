What’s open this Australia Day long weekend

ROCKHAMPTON locals are enjoying a day off today for the Australia Day long weekend, resting their heads after a day of celebrations and fun yesterday.

For those wanting to pick up some snags and bread to whip up a lunch time feast or simply grab a quick coffee, there are still a number of stores, restaurants and eateries open across the city today.

See our list below for what is open and when.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

SHOPPING CENTRES

City Centre Plaza

Specialty stores: 10am to 2pm

Coles: 9am to 6pm

Target 9am to 5pm

Allenstown Square

10am to 4pm

Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre

10am to 4pm

Parkhurst Town Centre

Woolworths: 9am to 6pm

Gracemere Shoppingworld

Northside Plaza

Woolworths: 9am to 6pm

Individual store trading hours may vary.

SMALL BUSINESS

Glenmore Seafoods

10am to 2pm

Doblo’s Seafoods

Until 7.15pm

Doblo’s Farmers Markets

Until 2pm

Magic Massage Stockland Rockhampton

10am to 4pm

Samo’s Fish Bar

11.30am to 8pm

EATING OUT

Boathouse

7am to 12am

Parkhurst Tavern

10am to 11pm

Rockhampton Leagues Club

Until 12am

Ribs and Rumps

Open

The Red Lion

Main bar: 10am to 8pm

Gardens Tearooms

Open

Stellarossa

8.30am to 4pm

The Criterion Hotel

11am to 11pm