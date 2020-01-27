What’s open this Australia Day long weekend
ROCKHAMPTON locals are enjoying a day off today for the Australia Day long weekend, resting their heads after a day of celebrations and fun yesterday.
For those wanting to pick up some snags and bread to whip up a lunch time feast or simply grab a quick coffee, there are still a number of stores, restaurants and eateries open across the city today.
See our list below for what is open and when.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
SHOPPING CENTRES
City Centre Plaza
Specialty stores: 10am to 2pm
Coles: 9am to 6pm
Target 9am to 5pm
Allenstown Square
10am to 4pm
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre
10am to 4pm
Parkhurst Town Centre
Woolworths: 9am to 6pm
Gracemere Shoppingworld
Northside Plaza
Woolworths: 9am to 6pm
Individual store trading hours may vary.
SMALL BUSINESS
Glenmore Seafoods
10am to 2pm
Doblo’s Seafoods
Until 7.15pm
Doblo’s Farmers Markets
Until 2pm
Magic Massage Stockland Rockhampton
10am to 4pm
Samo’s Fish Bar
11.30am to 8pm
EATING OUT
Boathouse
7am to 12am
Parkhurst Tavern
10am to 11pm
Rockhampton Leagues Club
Until 12am
Ribs and Rumps
Open
The Red Lion
Main bar: 10am to 8pm
Gardens Tearooms
Open
Stellarossa
8.30am to 4pm
The Criterion Hotel
11am to 11pm