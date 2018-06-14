What's open this Rockhampon Show public holiday

There are a number of stores and establishments open this show holiday.

Susanna Freymark

AS CROWDS pour into the Rockhampton Show and the Funtime Festival Fantastic, the city has closed down for today's public holiday.

However, if you're in need of a hot coffee, a night out or somewhere to take the kids for lunch, look no further than The Morning Bulletin's comprehensive list of open hot-spots.

Shopping Centres

City Centre Plaza: 10am - 2pm. Coles: 9am - 6pm. Target: 9am - 5pm

Stockland: 10am - 4pm.

Parkhurst Town Centre: Woolworths: 9am - 6pm.

Allenstown Square: Normal trading hours.

Cafes, bars and restaurants

Gus' Coffee: George St - 8am - 9pm. Stockland - 9am - 2pm. Northside Plaza - Closed.

Headricks Lane: 7am-2pm

Two Professors: 5.30am - 12pm

Boathouse: 7am- cooking until 9pm and licenced until 12am. Closing around 10pm.

Project Mex: 5.30pm - 8.30pm

The Red Lion: 11:30am - 2.30pm and 5.30pm - 8.30pm.

The Criterion Hotel: 10am - 12am

Gardens Tearooms: 8-5pm.

Giddy Goat: 8am - 3pm

Cheese and Biscuits Cafe: 7am - 1pm

Kris's Coffee: 7am - 11am

Parkhurst Tavern: 10am - 10:30pm

The Great Western Hotel: Closed.

Leanne's On Beserker: 10am - 7.30pm

Coffee House: Coffee and cake now until 6pm. Dinner: 6pm - 8pm.

Subway: Blanchard St: 7.30am - 10pm. Cnr George and Archer St: 9am - 9pm. Drive Thru Berserker: 6.30am - 10pm. East St: close at 3pm.

Allenstown Hotel: 10am - 4am

Kalka Palms Hotel: 9am - 2am

Out and about

Botanical Gardens: 6am - 6pm