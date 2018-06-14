Menu
There are a number of stores and establishments open this show holiday.
What's open this Rockhampon Show public holiday

Steph Allen
14th Jun 2018 11:42 AM

AS CROWDS pour into the Rockhampton Show and the Funtime Festival Fantastic, the city has closed down for today's public holiday.

However, if you're in need of a hot coffee, a night out or somewhere to take the kids for lunch, look no further than The Morning Bulletin's comprehensive list of open hot-spots.

Shopping Centres

City Centre Plaza: 10am - 2pm. Coles: 9am - 6pm. Target: 9am - 5pm

Stockland: 10am - 4pm.

Parkhurst Town Centre: Woolworths: 9am - 6pm.

Allenstown Square: Normal trading hours.

Cafes, bars and restaurants

Gus' Coffee: George St - 8am - 9pm. Stockland - 9am - 2pm. Northside Plaza - Closed.

Headricks Lane: 7am-2pm

Two Professors: 5.30am - 12pm

Boathouse: 7am- cooking until 9pm and licenced until 12am. Closing around 10pm.

Project Mex: 5.30pm - 8.30pm

The Red Lion: 11:30am - 2.30pm and 5.30pm - 8.30pm.

The Criterion Hotel: 10am - 12am

Gardens Tearooms: 8-5pm.

Giddy Goat: 8am - 3pm

Cheese and Biscuits Cafe: 7am - 1pm

Kris's Coffee: 7am - 11am

Parkhurst Tavern: 10am - 10:30pm

The Great Western Hotel: Closed.

Leanne's On Beserker: 10am - 7.30pm

Coffee House: Coffee and cake now until 6pm. Dinner: 6pm - 8pm.

Subway: Blanchard St: 7.30am - 10pm. Cnr George and Archer St: 9am - 9pm. Drive Thru Berserker: 6.30am - 10pm. East St: close at 3pm.

Allenstown Hotel: 10am - 4am

Kalka Palms Hotel: 9am - 2am

Out and about

Botanical Gardens: 6am - 6pm

