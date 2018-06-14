What's open this Rockhampon Show public holiday
AS CROWDS pour into the Rockhampton Show and the Funtime Festival Fantastic, the city has closed down for today's public holiday.
However, if you're in need of a hot coffee, a night out or somewhere to take the kids for lunch, look no further than The Morning Bulletin's comprehensive list of open hot-spots.
Shopping Centres
City Centre Plaza: 10am - 2pm. Coles: 9am - 6pm. Target: 9am - 5pm
Stockland: 10am - 4pm.
Parkhurst Town Centre: Woolworths: 9am - 6pm.
Allenstown Square: Normal trading hours.
Cafes, bars and restaurants
Gus' Coffee: George St - 8am - 9pm. Stockland - 9am - 2pm. Northside Plaza - Closed.
Headricks Lane: 7am-2pm
Two Professors: 5.30am - 12pm
Boathouse: 7am- cooking until 9pm and licenced until 12am. Closing around 10pm.
Project Mex: 5.30pm - 8.30pm
The Red Lion: 11:30am - 2.30pm and 5.30pm - 8.30pm.
The Criterion Hotel: 10am - 12am
Gardens Tearooms: 8-5pm.
Giddy Goat: 8am - 3pm
Cheese and Biscuits Cafe: 7am - 1pm
Kris's Coffee: 7am - 11am
Parkhurst Tavern: 10am - 10:30pm
The Great Western Hotel: Closed.
Leanne's On Beserker: 10am - 7.30pm
Coffee House: Coffee and cake now until 6pm. Dinner: 6pm - 8pm.
Subway: Blanchard St: 7.30am - 10pm. Cnr George and Archer St: 9am - 9pm. Drive Thru Berserker: 6.30am - 10pm. East St: close at 3pm.
Allenstown Hotel: 10am - 4am
Kalka Palms Hotel: 9am - 2am
Out and about
Botanical Gardens: 6am - 6pm