What's open today on the Rockhampton Show public holiday

There are a number of stores and establishments open this show holiday. Sharon Smallwood

AS CROWDS pour into the Rockhampton Show, the city has closed down for today's public holiday.

However, if you're in need of a hot coffee, a night out or somewhere to take the kids for lunch, check out our list below to see what hot-spots are open today.

Some hours may vary, due to the Show Holiday.

Shopping Centres

Parkhurst Shopping Centre Chris Ison ROK080817cparkhurst2

City Centre Plaza: 10am-2pm. Coles: 9am-6pm. Target: 9am-5pm.

Stockland: 10am-4pm.

Parkhurst Town Centre - Woolworths: 9am-6pm.

Allenstown Square: 9am-9pm.

Northside Plaza: 9am-6pm.

Cafes, bars and restaurants

Coffee Society Rockhampton: 5.30am-1pm.

Gus' Coffee: George St: 6am-5pm. Stockland: 9am-1pm. Northside Plaza - 8am-11.30am.

Headricks Lane: 7am-2pm.

Two Professors: 6am-12pm.

Boathouse: 7am-12am.

Project Mex: 5pm-8pm.

Coffee Society co-owner Ayden Chapman. Allan Reinikka ROK040419aayden1

Hog's Breath Cafe: 11am-9pm.

The Red Lion: 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30-8.30pm.

The Criterion Hotel: 11am-12am.

Riverston Tea Rooms: 7am-3pm.

Gardens Tearooms: 8am-5pm.

Giddy Goat: Closed.

The Ginger Mule: 11.30am-12am.

The Zodiac: Closed.

Cheese and Biscuits Cafe: 7am-4pm.

CHEERS TO US: Jim Ellrott with his two daughters, Caitlin Ellrott and Hannah White, celebrate the opening of Riverston Tearooms on Quay street yesterday morning. Vanessa Jarrett

Parkhurst Tavern: 10am-10pm.

The Great Western Hotel: Closed.

Leanne's On Beserker: 7am-7pm.

Coffee House: Closed.

Allenstown Hotel: 10am-4am.

Kalka Palms Hotel: 9am-2am.

Frenchville Sports Club Ltd: 10am-11pm.

Rockhampton Leagues Club: 10am-12am.

Rocky Sports Club: 10am-12am.

Out and about

Rockhampton Zoo: 8am-4.30pm.