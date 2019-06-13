What's open today on the Rockhampton Show public holiday
AS CROWDS pour into the Rockhampton Show, the city has closed down for today's public holiday.
However, if you're in need of a hot coffee, a night out or somewhere to take the kids for lunch, check out our list below to see what hot-spots are open today.
Some hours may vary, due to the Show Holiday.
Shopping Centres
City Centre Plaza: 10am-2pm. Coles: 9am-6pm. Target: 9am-5pm.
Stockland: 10am-4pm.
Parkhurst Town Centre - Woolworths: 9am-6pm.
Allenstown Square: 9am-9pm.
Northside Plaza: 9am-6pm.
Cafes, bars and restaurants
Coffee Society Rockhampton: 5.30am-1pm.
Gus' Coffee: George St: 6am-5pm. Stockland: 9am-1pm. Northside Plaza - 8am-11.30am.
Headricks Lane: 7am-2pm.
Two Professors: 6am-12pm.
Boathouse: 7am-12am.
Project Mex: 5pm-8pm.
Hog's Breath Cafe: 11am-9pm.
The Red Lion: 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30-8.30pm.
The Criterion Hotel: 11am-12am.
Riverston Tea Rooms: 7am-3pm.
Gardens Tearooms: 8am-5pm.
Giddy Goat: Closed.
The Ginger Mule: 11.30am-12am.
The Zodiac: Closed.
Cheese and Biscuits Cafe: 7am-4pm.
Parkhurst Tavern: 10am-10pm.
The Great Western Hotel: Closed.
Leanne's On Beserker: 7am-7pm.
Coffee House: Closed.
Allenstown Hotel: 10am-4am.
Kalka Palms Hotel: 9am-2am.
Frenchville Sports Club Ltd: 10am-11pm.
Rockhampton Leagues Club: 10am-12am.
Rocky Sports Club: 10am-12am.
Out and about
Rockhampton Zoo: 8am-4.30pm.