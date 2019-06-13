Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are a number of stores and establishments open this show holiday.
There are a number of stores and establishments open this show holiday. Sharon Smallwood
News

What's open today on the Rockhampton Show public holiday

Aden Stokes
by
13th Jun 2019 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS CROWDS pour into the Rockhampton Show, the city has closed down for today's public holiday.

However, if you're in need of a hot coffee, a night out or somewhere to take the kids for lunch, check out our list below to see what hot-spots are open today.

Some hours may vary, due to the Show Holiday.

Shopping Centres

Parkhurst Shopping Centre
Parkhurst Shopping Centre Chris Ison ROK080817cparkhurst2

RELATED:

The perfect conversationalists are those who don't cheep in

Show ride operator 'attacks safety officer with screwdriver'

What does an idol star and spinning horses have in common?

City Centre Plaza: 10am-2pm. Coles: 9am-6pm. Target: 9am-5pm.

Stockland: 10am-4pm.

Parkhurst Town Centre - Woolworths: 9am-6pm.

Allenstown Square: 9am-9pm.

Northside Plaza: 9am-6pm.

Cafes, bars and restaurants

Coffee Society Rockhampton: 5.30am-1pm.

Gus' Coffee: George St: 6am-5pm. Stockland: 9am-1pm. Northside Plaza - 8am-11.30am.

Headricks Lane: 7am-2pm.

Two Professors: 6am-12pm.

Boathouse: 7am-12am.

Project Mex: 5pm-8pm.

Coffee Society co-owner Ayden Chapman.
Coffee Society co-owner Ayden Chapman. Allan Reinikka ROK040419aayden1

RELATED:

Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

Neighbours weigh in on plans for Allenstown Square

Coles admit they are 'actively looking at sites' across city

Hog's Breath Cafe: 11am-9pm.

The Red Lion: 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30-8.30pm.

The Criterion Hotel: 11am-12am.

Riverston Tea Rooms: 7am-3pm.

Gardens Tearooms: 8am-5pm.

Giddy Goat: Closed.

The Ginger Mule: 11.30am-12am.

The Zodiac: Closed.

Cheese and Biscuits Cafe: 7am-4pm.

CHEERS TO US: Jim Ellrott with his two daughters, Caitlin Ellrott and Hannah White, celebrate the opening of Riverston Tearooms on Quay street yesterday morning.
CHEERS TO US: Jim Ellrott with his two daughters, Caitlin Ellrott and Hannah White, celebrate the opening of Riverston Tearooms on Quay street yesterday morning. Vanessa Jarrett

Parkhurst Tavern: 10am-10pm.

The Great Western Hotel: Closed.

Leanne's On Beserker: 7am-7pm.

Coffee House: Closed.

Allenstown Hotel: 10am-4am.

Kalka Palms Hotel: 9am-2am.

Frenchville Sports Club Ltd: 10am-11pm.

Rockhampton Leagues Club: 10am-12am.

Rocky Sports Club: 10am-12am.

Out and about

Rockhampton Zoo: 8am-4.30pm.

public holiday public holiday trading rockhampton show 2019
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Murder victim's unhealed injuries examined in post mortem

    premium_icon Murder victim's unhealed injuries examined in post mortem

    Crime Murder victim Kevin John Ryan, 40, had fresh injuries to his head, chest and arms - forensic pathologist reports

    State budget criticised: Rookwood Weir left in the dark

    premium_icon State budget criticised: Rookwood Weir left in the dark

    Politics Michelle Landry says the State Government should build Rookwood Weir

    The perfect conversationalists are those who don't cheep in

    premium_icon The perfect conversationalists are those who don't cheep in

    News Rocky youngsters wins big for the second year in a row.

    Gig Guide: what's on when and where

    premium_icon Gig Guide: what's on when and where

    News Find out the hottest music events across the region this weekend