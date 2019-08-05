What's Rockpocalypse?: Audition for exciting new production

Auditions will be held on Sunday at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School on the corner of Agnes and Denham Sts.

BUDDING Central Queensland actors are encouraged to showcase their skills for a new theatre production, being performed later this year, titled Rockpocalypse.

Arts Central Queensland Inc. has invited professional performers aged between 25 to 55 for exciting new roles.

The Rockpocalypse project is based on playwright Jessica Lamb's research into games and theatre, and marks the final instalment of a three-year creative development process by members of the Rockhampton community.

Performance calls will be required for successful performers on Friday, November 22, Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24 who'll then have the opportunity to perform multiple roles within their age group.

But before then, the show's creative development will be carried out later this month through to September.

Rehearsals will be held in late October to November.

If you would like to register an audition, contact Jessica Lamb at theatreprojects@artscqinc.org.au.

Make sure to include your CV and a desired role you'd like to play.

ROCKPOCALYPSE CHARACTERS