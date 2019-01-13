What's the drink of choice in Rocky?

Park Avenue Hotel Duty Manager Philip Doyle with a bottle of Jack Daniels that was bought in a barrel and labelled as the "Park Avenue Hotel Motel” batch. It was popular over Christmas.

ROCKHAMPTON locals drank plenty of Great Northern, XXXX Gold and wines this Christmas and New Year period.

One lucky drinker even got to indulge in a limited edition Jack Daniels Frank Sinatra Century Tennessee bottle, valued at $1090.

Park Avenue Hotel Motel Duty Manager Philip Doyle said while their liquor barn saw around the same amount of customers as per previous years, it seemed people spent a bit more money.

Over Christmas the popular items included the regular beers and their own cleanskin gold.

"We buy it in 11-12 pallets at a time and it last around 11 weeks... it flies out the door,” he said.

It's hard to say if XXXX Gold or Great Northern is more popular.

"It's on par .... I do think XXXX is embedded with a lot of people,” he said.

The Liquor Barn has a wide selection of wines. Jann Houley

Some high end items also sold from the glass cabinet, including plenty of 12 year and 21 year whiskeys, scotches and small batch rums.

Wines and champagnes were also bought by the dozens by more of the ladies.

Mr Doyle explained the Christmas drinks are very different to what people buy for New Year's.

"Christmas is very much wine and cases of beer. New Year's is more of party drinking so your RTDs (ready to drink beverages),” he said.

Baffle Creek beer, made and brewed near Anges Water, for sale at Park Avenue Hotel Motel's Liquor Barn. Jann Houley

A lot of the younger crowd like drinking RTDs and Vodka Cruisers are always popular. A new drink, Gordon's pink gin, is also gaining traction.

Whiskey-based drinks like Canadian Club are also making a comeback.

Craft and foreign beers are a growing trend.

The PA is also the only store in Rockhampton to stock the natural beer brewed and bottled in Baffle Creek, near Agnes Water.

"More people are willing to try them... a lot of people are going abroad and wanting to try them at home,” Mr Doyle said.

All in all, business is going well.

"We still have a good loyal following despite competition... it's a good catchment area so were holding our own,” he said.