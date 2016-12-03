What's the new store kicking off in Yeppoon?

L-R siblings Clay and Llacey Boyd are opening Performance Podiatry and House of Kicks in the new Salt building.

RATHER than take his skills to the big smoke, Yeppoon's Clay Boyd wants to give the town he grew up in another service they don't need to drive a round trip of 100km for.

Clay has studied a degree of Health Science as well as a post graduate degree in Podiatry.

Clay Boyd is opening Yeppoon Performance Podiatry in Salt. Chris Ison ROK021216cpodiatrist4

With his sights set on one day opening his own business, Clay said it was a great feeling to see it all come to fruition.

Although the Yeppoon Performance Podiatry side of the business won't open until a fortnight's time, the front of house retail business, House of Kicks is open from Wednesday.

"I always had an interest in health but I never had any plans to become a podiatrist," he said yesterday.

"I've always had a great respect for doctors who've helped me and other members of my family over the years.

"I didn't want to be in competition with other local businesses or take away from their services, but instead bring something Yeppoon needs and doesn't have to travel elsewhere for."

Teaming up with his younger sister Lacey, the new store located at Salt Apartments will combine retail with Clay's podiatry work, with plans to get another allied health provider on board.

Lacey Boyd is selling Lorna Jane clothing from her House of Kicks store at Salt in Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK021216cpodiatrist2

A range of Lorna Jane active wear is available, while also selling a modern range of podiatry shoe designs.

Clay has also equipped the clinic with an Orthema which makes orthopaedics on site.

The family business also include Clay and Lacey's mum Karen who will look after front counter operations.

"It's about breaking the cycle of travelling to Rocky, and giving people on the Capricorn Coast more options," she said.

House of Kicks will also hold a grand opening next Saturday.