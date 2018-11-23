What's the only thing better than being a good bloke?

IN TOWN : Actor, comedian and author Shane Jacobson will share stories from his life at tonight's Morning Bulletin Club dinner.

AUSSIE actor, comedian, author and all-round good bloke, Shane Jacobson is in town today and he's pretty sure it's his first visit to Rockhampton.

Not totally sure, just pretty sure.

"Everyone knows Rocky so my brain questions that,” he said.

Either way, he's looking forward to sharing his life story with more than 200 members of The Morning Bulletin Club at an exclusive dinner tonight.

Jacobson took on national hero status and shot to fame after the 2006 film Kenny was released.

Jacobson played a plumber who specialised in delivering and maintaining portable toilets to large events and cemented a reputation as a quintessential Australian.

Shane Jacobson in Kenny, the movie that made him a household name in 2006.

More recently he and choreographer Todd McKenney convinced a group of celebrity mates to get their gear off in a re-enactment from the British film, The Full Monty.

The Real Full Monty was performed live in front of 1200 screaming fans and documented on Channel 7 to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.

"People thought it was a joke,” Jacobson said.

"It was terrifying, but whatever it takes to make someone go and get that check.

"Testicular cancer is a young man's cancer and we've had letters since then, we know we saved lives.”

Jacobson was particularly thrilled when Jett Kenny agreed to be involved because "we knew we were sorted then, no-one would be looking at us”.

"Everyone wanted to see Jett Kenny naked - I think I wanted to see Jett Kenny naked,” he said.

"He is sensational, a really good guy, gentle, doesn't drink a lot or smoke.

"He's exactly who you want your daughter to marry, the thing the German's were trying to create.

"He's the perfect human.”

Jett Kenny and Shane Jacobson prepare to get their gear off for Channel 7's The Real Full Monty Channel 7

Entertainment is in Jacobson's DNA and his career began long before Kenny made him a household name in Australia.

His father, a "comedy juke box”, was born into a carnival family and lived in a tent until he was 21.

"He was so poor growing up but they were always surrounded by humour,” Jacobson said.

"My dad is one of the funniest people I've ever met. It was a suit of armour.

"My mum taught thousands of girls to dance so I'd go to concerts and perform in shows.

"My brother was a film maker and editor ... everyone I looked up to and loved was doing it.

"Sporting people grew up with a dad kicking the ball to them, I got to witness what comedy was.”

Jacobson is also well-known for his great love of Holden cars, especially the EH, which he says is the best car that ever existed.

He's owned a bevy of Holden utes but just one EH, two-tone, light green with a white roof.

His love affair with the Aussie beauty began as a teenager in Avondale Heights in Melbourne.

"I pulled in to this carpark on my BMX and it was the most spectacular thing I'd ever seen,” he said.

"It was like seeing a girl across the dance floor.”

Jacobson is a Holden tragic. En route to the Top End in a HQ

Tonight Jacobson's focus is simply entertainment, sharing stories of his life and celebrating the Aussie sense of humour.

He says Australians didn't invent humour but are the custodians of a very special brand of it and he believes the best joke is one that everyone can enjoy

"We talk a lot about political correctness, but it's not always that, sometimes its just good manners,” he said.

"You don't have to be racist ... except for the English, Irish and New Zealanders.

"There's an exemption there, but it's reciprocal.”

No doubt, Jacobson is one of Australia's best and best-loved talents.

He hopes to never stop acting and says he truly enjoys having a good time with his audience.

After being a good husband a father, he says the thing he'd most like to be remembered for is just being a good bloke.

"Because in Australia, that's the ultimate compliment,” he said.

"In this country, if someone says you're a good bloke, that really means something.

"The only thing better than that is being a bloody good bloke.”

