What’s the weather for the week ahead?

Queensland is enjoying Sunny Warm Winter Days while the southern states are shivering through the end of winter. Hannah Johansson (pictured), 22 from Sweden enjoys sunny Queensland with a swim at Coolangatta beach. Picture: Nigel Hallett

QUEENSLAND is living up to its Sunshine State reputation today with temperatures expected to hit 28 degrees as the nation's other capitals shiver through a chilly end to winter.

Brisbane will be the only state capital to hit temperatures above 20C with Melbourne only expected to reach a top of 12 degrees, Hobart 11 degrees and Adelaide 13 degrees.

The sunny end to winter in Queensland had plenty of people out soaking up the sunshine at the weekend.

Hannah Johansson, 22, from Sweden took advantage of the sun as she plunged in the waters at Coolangatta beach yesterday.

Ms Johannson said she loved winter in Queensland and that it was "worlds away" from the Scandinavian winter she was used to.

"The winter here is unbelievable," she said.

"I'm used to -20C for winter back home."

Meteorologist David Crock said Brisbane was set for a warm day again today with a minimum temperature of 13 degrees and a maximum of 28.

But he said not to get used to warm weather with a passing cold front expected.

"That's going to be the last day for a little while because of a cold front that's coming through western Queensland," Mr Crock said.

"It will be quite warm initially with an early top of 28C.

"But once that cold front does come through it will be a bit gusty with south-westerly winds swinging around."

THE WEATHER AHEAD

MONDAY

Brisbane: 13-28

Melbourne: 6-12

Sydney: 10 - 16

Adelaide: 7-13

Perth: 4-19

Hobart: 4-11

Darwin: 22-32

TUESDAY

Brisbane: 9-23

Melbourne: 9-15

Sydney: 8 - 20

Adelaide: 9-15

Perth: 5-22

Hobart: 7-15

Darwin: 21-33

WEDNESDAY

Brisbane: 10-25

Melbourne: 11-15

Sydney: 10-21

Adelaide: 11-16

Perth: 8-23

Hobart: 6-11

Darwin: 19-32