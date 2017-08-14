30°
What's this big purple bus doing in Rocky?

Michelle Gately
| 14th Aug 2017 5:47 PM
BIG BUS TOUR: Belinda Adams has been on a national tour in her Big Bus to raise awareness about brain injuries, after her son Dylan went through a long recovery from an injury acquired in a car crash five years ago. INSET: The bus at Uluru in the Northern Territory.
HER name may be on the big purple bus, but Belinda Adams believes her national tour is not about her own story.

An uncle living in the Beef Capital meant it was always on the itinerary for Belinda's five-week tour down the east coast and up through the Northern Territory to raise awareness for over two million Australians living with brain injuries.

Although she is an ambassador for Synapse, Belinda's journey is a deeply personal one after her 19-year-old son Dylan suffered an acquired brain injury as the result of a car crash in 2012.

She's had the purple bus, now decked out with posters and records of her favourite music icons Bon Jovi and Bowie, for four years but couldn't contemplate a national tour while her son was still recovering.

Belinda Adams has taken her Big Bus on a national tour to raise awareness about brain injuries.
Five years on from the crash and Dylan has just been employed in the very hospital where he was treated.

Now Belinda is out to spread awareness and campaign for greater funding in post-hospital rehabilitation services.

As Dylan recovered, Belinda said it was a close friend who had a similar experience who had been able to give her hope a full recovery was possible.

"It's taken a very long time, but five years down the track he's now got his independence back,” Belinda said after arriving in Rockhampton today.

Belinda Adams has been on a national tour in her Big Bud to raise awareness about brain injuries, after her son Dylan went through a long recovery from an injury acquired in a car crash five years ago.
"We had to fight to get him recognised as having a disability last year so he could access disability services, and he needed that so he could find a job.

"He's just gone forwards in leaps and bounds since then.”

Belinda said awareness was crucial because often brain injuries were an "invisible disability”.

The trip has allowed her to connect with dozens of people in person and online through social media, where the same message keeps coming across: there's not enough help or understanding once the acute hospital stay is over.

"I'm one of the lucky ones and in my experience, I know how hard it was because there are only 26 beds in the rehabilitation unit in Brisbane and a lot of people didn't get to go to rehabilitation at all,” she said.

Those 26 beds service the entire state.

Which is why Belinda wants to see more funding for post-acute rehabilitation care, something she believes would reduce the load on the health care system in later years, for both carers and patients.

"If we had the rehabilitation places we need at the beginning, when it's the most optimal time for the person's recovery, then there wouldn't be the drain on the system at the end with so many people living on disability payments and carer payments,” she said.

"With a brain injury, you can build new pathways and you can continue to rehabilitate, but I think people are lacking the knowledge on how to help the carers.

"I truly believe at that point, when it's the most crucial time in there recovery, if people transitioned to the rehabilitation places, there were spaces for people and they got the help they need at the right time, then it would have the flow-on effect of a far better recovery all the way through.”

Better recovery can also take a weight off families and carers supporting their loved ones.

"I just wanted to create a wave, to go from community to community,” Belinda said.

"The bus is not about my story, to me, it's .... just saying it's okay to ask for help or talk about something that's not easy.”

