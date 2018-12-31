What's trending in CQ in 2019?

ORANGE IS ROCKY'S NEW BLACK? Madison Cordell in a Mink Pink Jumpsuit, Rebel + Rose scarf and Colcam Enterprise canteen bag from Cooper's Fashion in Kerr Arcade.

ORANGE IS ROCKY'S NEW BLACK? Madison Cordell in a Mink Pink Jumpsuit, Rebel + Rose scarf and Colcam Enterprise canteen bag from Cooper's Fashion in Kerr Arcade. Jann Houley

EASY wear are the words on everyone's lips for Central Queensland this year.

Women's fashion guru and manager at Cooper's Fashion Barb Burke said linen camis, linen shorts and slip dresses are trending this summer and will continue to be big in 2019.

Scarves are also said to be in this season.

Madison Cordell and Frances Bugnot in on-trend fashion wear from Cooper's Fashion. Jann Houley

"So far we have seen a lot of natural fibres and beautiful linens which work really well across summer for us,” she said at the Rockhampton CBD store.

"There is nothing like a white linen shirt with your basic denim and a nude heel, paired with a straw tote or a floppy straw hat.

"The other huge trend for the season is the scarf - silk, printed, spotted.

"They can be worn with a cute little bun, or as a fashion accessory on a handbag, or even as a wrist tie. It's just a nice way to add a pop of colour.

"Mustard is a stand-out colour this season, as well as khaki and white. We are seeing lots of floral and lots of prints.

"It's all about easy dressing with a bit of style to it.”

A selection of accessories from Cooper's Fashion. Jann Houley

According to Ms Burke, we can also expect to see bias-cut slip dresses in more luxurious fabrics such as satins and silks.

"They're fabrics that don't always work for us, but we can interpret it with a different look that's geared for our climate,” she said.

"Slouchy jackets and wide-legged pants are also going to come to the forefront for autumn and winter.

"We are seeing a wide-legged pant look now for summer and it will flow on through as we work into the later seasons.

"The ever-popular sneakers look is still fairly prevalent, whether it be with a casual outfit or mixing it up with a nice soft satin. They can even work well paired with an amazing accessory like a sequin clutch, little drop earrings or a scarf working back as a novelty piece.”

No matter your age or the occasion, Ms Burke said there's a way to style the slip dress to suit your needs.

"For a more younger street look, you can pair your dress with an oversized jacket,” she said.

"However, if you are someone who is wanting that dressier look you can wear a heel with your dress and pair it with a soft fabrication in your jacket, or a nice cardigan or wrap.

What is most important to remember about coming into the new year is you're allowed to add your own style and flair with the influences of the current season, Ms Burke said.

"Not everyone can wear a particular look, but you can certainly interpret your own personal style around a look,” she said.

"It's nice to have a new look, but with an interpretation with what's happening in the current season.”

Men's fashion trends for 2019

BLUE suits, tan shoes and patterned shirts are the way to go for men's fashion coming into the new year.

Part owner of Mark Bunt Menswear, Brett Burke, said the current trends in men's fashion were reflective of what has been seen at the back-end of last year.

According to Mr Burke, what we can expect is colour to remain very popular, with more achromatic-based looks fading out.

"Colour is going to remain a big thing coming into the new year,” he said.

"With formals and weddings, blue suits and softer charcoals are very strong, so I see a continuation of that.

"You can revolve it around your brown or tan shoes.

"With shirting, the sky is the limit. However, softer patterns and bolder checks are quite strong.”

Pocket handkerchiefs are also said to be popular.