What's with that one person at work who doesn't watch GoT?

Game of Thrones... you either love it or hate it. Okay, let's be honest, everyone loves it. Except for that one person. Helen Sloan/HBO

AS a fan of Game of Thrones, I am happy the new season is now on.

I still have not seen any episodes, but I am planning to catch up later this week.

At the newsroom, we have a person who does not watch the series and refuses to hear talking about it. Every office has one, right?

The rest of us have been having in-depth conversations about the storyline, the latest fan theories and we have even come out with new ones.

At Bluesfest, some journalists were catching up with GoT in between music sets, just so they could be part of the water cooler chats about the series.

The series is based on George R. R. Martin's series of fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. It takes place on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, and chronicles the power struggles among noble families as they fight for control of the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms.

The show's episodes have won numerous awards, including three Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

The series became popular for its blood-thirsty action scenes, sinful relations between characters, savage and cruel storylines, the use of dark magic, and because an army of zombie-like creatures threaten the existence of all characters.

By season seven, average viewer numbers had increased to 32.8 million per episode across all platforms.

The final episode of GoT will air on May 19. At only six episodes, it's the shortest season of the whole series.

Those who have never watched it will be happy it's over.

What are we going to talk about next?