Why Dreamworld's new Sky Voyager ride is sitting unused

MORE than eight months after Dreamworld applied to register its newest attraction, Sky Voyager, the company has yet to convince the State Government it is safe enough to let the public ride it.

Despite being all but completed in November, the flying gondola has since sat unseen and unridden by the public in its striking new glass building.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland last week received more information from Dreamworld about the ride, which it said it was reviewing.

Dreamworld's new ride Sky Voyager

"WHSQ this week received, and is currently reviewing, more of the information required to make a decision on the design registration application for Dreamworld's Sky Voyager," the department said.

"We will continue to liaise with Dreamworld as we review the application and determine whether or not the ride design is safe.

"The ride cannot be registered until this process is completed and at this stage we cannot advise on what date this will occur."

A statement from Dreamworld did not answer questions about the specific aspects of the ride which have delayed its registration, or say when it expected it might open to the public.

"We are getting closer to opening Sky Voyager and the ride is currently going through the final approval processes necessary to begin operating."

In its last financial report, for the half-year to December, parent company Ardent Leisure expected the "world class flying theatre ride" to open by the end of last financial year, a deadline that came and went a month ago.

Opening Sky Voyager was the first tactic named as it targeted a Dreamworld "break even" in the April-June quarter.

The park revealed in May that staff had taken their first rides on the Sky Voyager, which was initially promoted in full-size bus advertisements for a Christmas 2018 launch.

Three sets of school holidays have passed since, without a hint of the ride opening.

CEO John Osborne said in May the Decmber 2018, set by previous management, had been "ambitious".

Ardent Leisure logged a $21.8 million loss for the first six months of last financial year as costs from the tragedy continued.

It is due to report its full-year results for FY19 by the end of October and has not released a guidance.