Wheelchair using cancer survivor won't let anything stop him

AFTER battling Ewing's Sarcoma and becoming a hweelchair user at age two, 16 year-old Rockhampton teen Adam Schreiweis is now chasing his dream career.

Completing a Vocational Education and Training in Schools (VET in Schools) program, Adam is one step closer to turning his dream into a reality.

"All this goes towards becoming a small motor mechanic,” he said.

Adam's mother, Brenda Stevens said Adam is, "quite a remarkable miracle child.”

"As Adam was growing up, we didn't treat him like an individual with a disability,” she said.

"He is someone who won't sit back.

"If he wants to have a go, he'll have a go.”

Tinkering away in the shed with his late-father, the Rockhampton High School year 11 student has always dreamt of working with motors.

"I'd play around with motors and help dad out down in the shed,” he said.

In his sixth week at CQUniversity's City Campus, VETiS provides alternative pathways for high school students, allowing them to gain nationally recognised vocational education and training.

Giving students a hands-on practical education, disability services officer Janet Cook said Adam was an independent student, showcasing the support available to those with a disability.

"He [Adam] is very independent,” she said.

"It's about being inclusive, and not intrusive.”

Automotive Light TAFE teacher Glenn Boulter said they have been innovative about ensuring Adam is able to be involved in every aspect of the program.

"The controller on the hoist was to high, but he [Adam] figured it out,” he said.

"He seems to love a challenge.”