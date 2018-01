A wheel has came off a car which is sitting in the middle of Fitzroy and Bolsover St intersection.

A CAR is blocking one of Rockhampton busiest intersections after one of the front wheels snapped off this morning.

The blue sedan is stationary in the middle of Fitzroy and Bolsover St intersection, causing delays in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said authorities were at the scene redirecting traffic.

They said the owner of the vehicle had organised for it to be towed shorty.