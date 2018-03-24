Wheelie bin issue sparks outrage in Rocky community

COMMUNITY outrage at a suggestion that Rockhampton Regional Council will fine residents $2523 for leaving wheelie bins on the street for more than a day has prompted clarification by the mayor.

A story that started in Mackay about the sister council looking at bringing in a new law which could see their residents slugged with a $2523 fine if they leave their bins outside on the kerb for more than 24 hours before or after rubbish collection day.

Over 140 people have commented on The Morning Bulletin's post about the new locals and fines as of 3pm today.

The Mackay council, and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, say the State Government is binning a law that previously covered all of Queensland that assisted council's to deal with wheelie bins in being left on kerbsides for long periods, along with them being placed in driveways and left in hazardous locations.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Waste committee chair Neil Fisher said council hasn't even started the conversation about how much the local fine should be, nor what a 'reasonable amount of time' for a wheelie bin being left on kerbside.

He said there previously hasn't been a definition of how long is reasonable amount of time and each individual council has set their own time frame to that when incorporating the State Government legislation into Local Laws.

Cr Fisher said the Facebook post had lead to his phones running hot today with the main question being about the 24-hour limit.

"The 24-hours is the default setting in the new (State Government) legislation,” he said.

"One of the biggest questions I've had all day is concerns with the 24-hour period and long weekends.”

Cr Fisher said the new Local Law for Rockhampton will go out for community consultation before it is incorporated.

He said council's Waste and Recycling manager, who has worked in the department for over 30 years, doesn't not recall there ever being a fine issued in Rockhampton for wheelie bins and there had only been two complaints regarding domestic wheelies left unattended for long periods of time.

Cr Fisher said there was a small portion of the community who have used wheelie bins in disputes to block driveways and the like, but no one fined.

Some Facebook comments:

Kirsty Truscott There hardly any room for us to put our bins out, we are surrounded by cars. One side has 6 cars and 2 motor bikes, the other side has a boat 3 utes 1 trailer and a car all on the footpaths and into our yard. Unsure what we can do about it. Also 4 big dogs on one side too,

Anna Dickson All sorts of unexpected things happen in life that may result in a wheelie bin being left on the street for longer than 24 hours. Most of those things would not be nice happy occasions. I would hope that if I had some unexpected, unfortunate thing happen to me that resulted in me not taking my wheelie bin inside in the expected time frame, no fine of any sort would be landing in my mail box.

Laurel Vizey Vize Most people do this because they go to work.I think it might be better if they go after the ones who leave them there for a few days,and over stuff them.

Tracey Loweke Well im screwed my neighbour leaves hers on my footpath 24/7

Cheryl Gough You have got to be joking it's not April fools until next week!

Leah Sarah That's ridiculous. Who cares where the bin resides.

Valarie Hawkins start fining people who do NOT clean up their yards , there are some real ferals out there