Wheels are moving on CQ region’s growth

WHEN Mackay’s largest civil construction company expanded into Rockhampton earlier this month it could have brought in “outsiders” to be the brains trust of the operation.

Instead Vassallo Constructions went with two local blokes to be general manager and project manager of its new Rocky arm.

James Gallagher and Doug Bergman are those men and on Monday they spoke publicly for the first time about how the business was poised to capitalise on new projects in the region.

It had previously been reported that Vassallo Constructions was on the verge of securing two substantial local projects which, along with others, could create 20 to 50 local jobs over the next six to 12 months with potential for that number to grow to 100 within two to three years.

On Monday it was revealed those two major projects were for $20 million worth of works combined.

“The first project is in Rockhampton involving roadworks and a bridge - it’s an exciting job and would underpin the business here for 12 months and really give us a chance to build that first part of our team,” Mr Gallagher said.

“The second project is another road project, south of Rocky.”

Mr Gallagher said there was a “purple patch” of infrastructure works going to tender at present or coming up which provided great opportunity.

“It looks like there’s about eight projects in this region, all multi-million projects involving roads, bridges or overtaking lanes, and every job that’s coming forward is something we’re pre-qualified for.

“There’s eight jobs there that, if we had a massive team already, we could probably go for all of them but we’ll be selective about what we go for.

“It’s a bit of a purple patch at the moment - the spending (on infrastructure) is way more than normal.

“There’s a push generally on the Bruce Highway from Brisbane to Cairns to improve that for tourists and safety.

“And I suppose the Capricorn Highway upgrades are preparing for the mining industry shifting up a gear again.”

Mr Gallagher hails from Victoria and moved to Yeppoon five years ago in search of warmer weather and a sea change.

He has been in project management most of his professional life, working on a range of civil and building infrastructure jobs including roads, shopping centres, hospitals, sewage and wastewater treatment plants and retirement homes to name some.

Formerly at Livingstone Shire Council he was manager of economic and property development and he oversaw the Yeppoon town centre, foreshore and lagoon developments, as well as the construction of the multi-deck car parking facility, among other projects.

Mr Bergman grew up on the Capricorn Coast and previously worked in project management with the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Cardno (global infrastructure, environmental and social development company) and Central Queensland University.

Mr Bergman said the future for Vassallo Constructions’ Rockhampton-based business was looking “extremely bright”.

“As far as projects go, there’s a tonne of money in the region and we want to get our portion of it,” he said.

“Our plans for this business are to get these two jobs initially and off the back of that we’re going to need a tonne of staff, both office staff and field staff.

“If we win a couple more (tenders) we’re just going to grow.

“Rocky’s not quite in boom at the moment but there is an air in town, an electricity if you will, that when it pops, it’s going to pop.

“Things are turning right now - it’s not a case of hesitating, the wheels are actually moving and there’s no stalling the engine.”