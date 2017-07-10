Wheels in motion for Rocky motorsport precinct

FOOT DOWN: Rocky's Craig Jervis believes the precinct will be a major tourism boost.

CRAIG Jervis' passionate fight for a motorsport precinct is still dragging after over three years of fighting.

The President of Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club was involved in the proposal of a track in Stanwell which was overturned due to a number of security reasons.

"We are still pushing forward to try and locate other land to create this, we need it," Mr Jervis said.

After a huge response on a Morning Bulletin Facebook article targeting hoons, the conversation of a motorsport precinct in Rockhampton was sparked again.

Not only would it provide a place for enthusiasts to start their engines off the streets, Mr Jervis believes it would generate a boost in tourism for the area.

"A precinct would generate a lot of revenue for the city and brings more people from around the state in one weekend than any other sport," Mr Jervis says.

"The correct land will be able to incorporate all sorts of motor sport including off-roaders, drag racers and speedway.

"At our club though, our objective is on driver training and junior development."

Currently, the closest major venue for Rockhampton region motorsport enthusiasts is Brisbane with typically over 100 teams travelling to compete.

Mr Jervis says it is common to spend over $3000 on one event and having a precinct in Rockhampton is crucial for the city and the 130 members off his club.

There have been various meetings with council and state developers in regards to a plan but none have been successful.

"Council do see the benefits for the city but negativity is still there."

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the council would back the right proposal when they saw it.

"Council would love to see an active and viable motorsport facility in the region. In fact, there have been quite recent conversations about possible locations," Cr Strelow said.

"It's not going to be an easy thing - there are tough regulations around noise and distance to the nearest house."

Yeppoon man and owner of former motorsport museum The Peter Brock Experience, Peter Champion also put forward a proposal that was designed by the legendary Peter Brock, but that was also rejected.

"Unfortunately, the local residents within a 3km radius were responsible for the objections received and this proposal not going ahead," Mr Champion said in Facebook comments.

"Otherwise, we may have had a V8 held round being proposed... that Peter Brock and other drivers were backing."