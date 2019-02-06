WHEN AND WHERE: New boat ramps on the way

Lyle Smith is one of many CQ anglers who can look forward to new boating facilities.

Lyle Smith is one of many CQ anglers who can look forward to new boating facilities.

A YEAR has passed since Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga announced funding to upgrade boat ramps in her electorate.

Thompson Point boat ramp and Corbett's Landing were two sites earmarked for a $3.4 million overhaul which would transform Thompson Point into a two-lane launch site with a floating walkway.

In a letter to the editor in Monday's edition of The Morning Bulletin, Col Power questioned the local member as to what progress has been made on the upgrades of the boat ramps.

"$3.4 million was promised to upgrade Corbett's and Thompson's boat ramps,” he said.

"Maybe Brittany Lauga could advise us on what progress is being made on these ramps.”

The Morning Bulletin gave Ms Lauga the chance to respond to the question.

Ms Lauga said design work on Thompson Point and Corbett's Landing boat ramps was progressing well thanks to State Government investment.

"I know just how passionate locals and visitors are about boating in the region, and these projects will go a long way to helping ensure boaties and fishers can continue to enjoy what our waters have to offer,” Ms Lauga said.

"Detailed designs are under way for both projects and I expect tenders for construction in late 2019.

"Hydrographic surveys have been completed at each site, and a study will soon get under way to determine flood heights for Corbett's Landing to assist with the pile design for the floating walkway.''

Following the detailed design stage, environmental approvals will also be sought for the projects.

"Once complete, fishers will be able to enjoy a new two-lane boat ramp and floating walkway at both Thompson Point and Corbett's Landing,” Ms Lauga said

"One in every 19 Queenslanders is a boatie, and that's why the Palaszczuk Government is investing an additional $30 million in projects like these and others across the state through its Marine Infrastructure Fund.”