When and where: Police break down car theft hotspots

BERSERKER, Norman Gardens and Frenchville have been identified as problem areas for increasing car break-ins by Rockhampton Police.

Senior Constable Tanya Shield said Rockhampton car owners have become complacent and are forgetting to lock their cars and remove there valuables from view which has led to a 15 per cent increase of in ransacked vehicles.

"In 2018, our crime reports have shown that one-third of our vehicles have been left unlocked while they have got valuables inside,” Sen Con Shield said.

"That makes it too easy for our opportunistic thieves”

A new strategy to crack down on car thieves will take a prevention and awareness based approach.

"Thieves are simply testing door handles and looking in cars for valuables,” she said.

Sen Con Shield said desperate thieves would break into cars for as little as loose change in a centre console.

"Don't make it easy for the thieves,” she said.

"Lock your car or keep your car in a garage, keep valuables out of sight or remove them all together.”

As part of the effort to stop car related theft, Rockhampton Police will be letterbox dropping and conducting 'lock it or lose it' audits on cars in problem areas.

This means police staff or volunteers will be checking if cars are locked. If they're not or if valuables are displayed, a warning will be issued to the owner.

This measure has been employed in the past but police will be ramping up audits in problem areas.

"We will audit all of the cars in the problem areas,” she said.

Problem areas highlighted by police can expect these measures and an increased police presence.

Senior Con Shield flagged early Monday morning between 3am and 4am as a particularly common times for car break-ins to occur.

Rockhampton Police believe it is only a matter of time until a car is stolen due to people's complacency.

"We had an example yesterday where a car was unlocked with keys in the ignition,” Sen Con Shield said.

"That just goes to show how easy it would be for an offender to steal that car.”