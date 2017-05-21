'When are you going to get your behaviour under control?'

REPEAT OFFENDER: Jayden Keith Sheppard on May 4 pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one public nuisance offence.

A SERIAL public nuisance has stepped one foot too far over the line.

Jayden Keith Sheppard on May 4 pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to a public nuisance offence.

Magistrate Cameron Press asked Sheppard when was he going to get his behaviour under control, referring to the long list of previous court appearances for drugs and public nuisance offences dating back five years.

Mr Press noted that Sheppard had been on probation in the past and his probation officer had commented he was not suitable for further probation due to non-compliance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said Sheppard was fighting outside the Giddy Goat with another male about 3am on April 16.

She said police spoke to both men and found out the fight started over a comment about the Cronulla Sharks.

Sgt Stafford said the second male left and made a comment about meeting up with Sheppard "later” and the officers told Sheppard not to respond.

She said Sheppard then yelled profanities at the other man and positioned his body in the "fighting stance”.

Sheppard was arrested.

"I was just very intoxicated at the time," Sheppard told the court.

Mr Press sentenced Sheppard to a two-month jail term, wholly suspended, with a one-year operational period.