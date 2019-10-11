When cannabis takes over

Officers from the Penrith local area command remove cannabis plants from a property at 29 Maxwell Street, South Penrith .... Generic picture of drugs / dope / hydroponics

Officers from the Penrith local area command remove cannabis plants from a property at 29 Maxwell Street, South Penrith .... Generic picture of drugs / dope / hydroponics

THE drug cannabis has taken over Yeppoon woman Natacha Rebecca Numans’ life.

The 48-year-old’s sad story was played out before a court on Thursday.

Her biggest worry this week was her latest drug offending breached not only a probation order that she was on, but also a suspended sentence.

Her criminal record included prior convictions for drugs, including supply.

“You’re never going to move on, you know that, until you can rid yourself of this addiction,” Magistrate Cameron Press told Numans.

“It (cannabis) clearly has overtaken your life.”

Numans pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to possessing cannabis and drug utensils.

The offences stemmed from police executing a search warrant at her McBean Street residence on August 2.

There they found a small amount of cannabis and drug utensils.

The court heard that Numans was seeing a GP and psychiatrist for health issues.

For the latest offences, Numans was sentenced to four months’ jail.

The suspended sentence which she was on was wholly activated, giving her an additional three months’ jail.

Fortunately for Numans she was granted immediate parole.

“I don’t want, and I don’t think anyone sitting in this court would want to send you to actual jail, but it’s now up to you,” Mr Press said.

“It’s now up to you to make this work.”