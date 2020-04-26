When CQ rugby players could be training, competing again

The Rugby Capricornia competition could be back in early July after the Queensland Rugby Union provided a road map for the return of community rugby. Picture: Jann Houley.

RUGBY UNION: Central Queensland players could return to the field in early July after the Queensland Rugby Union revealed its roadmap for the return of community rugby across the state.

On March 16, the QRU responded to the COVID-19 emergency by restricting community rugby participation until at least May 2 based on federal and state health advice.

Six weeks on from the initial suspension, and it is well advanced with plans for clubs across the state to return to training and competition.

QRU CEO David Hanham said: “Like all Queenslanders we’ve noted the recent metrics from the Queensland Government and their health experts that suggest that social distancing and other policy measures are flattening the curve on COVID-19 infections in this state.

“In working with a range of internal and external stakeholders on the future lifting of the current suspension of community rugby in Australia, we remain cautiously optimistic that the roadmap we’ve created could see a return to community rugby training on June 1 with competitive rugby matches – at senior and junior level – to resume on July 1.

“We recognise that this plan is contingent on continuing positive health trends within Queensland but the actions of Queenslanders over the last few weeks are giving us confidence that these resumption dates are an achievable aim.”

In the event that further community infection prevented a return on the QRU’s preferred dates, all regions were also preparing local models for an August 1 resumption to competition.

Hanham said the QRU’s GM of Community Rugby, Gaven Head, would continue his consultative planning work with a range of stakeholders to continuously assess the timelines within the roadmap.

That would ensure that when rugby was able to resume, it did so in a safe and managed way, while ensuring federal and state protocols were being observed and enforced.