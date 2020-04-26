Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rugby Capricornia competition could be back in early July after the Queensland Rugby Union provided a road map for the return of community rugby. Picture: Jann Houley.
The Rugby Capricornia competition could be back in early July after the Queensland Rugby Union provided a road map for the return of community rugby. Picture: Jann Houley.
Sport

When CQ rugby players could be training, competing again

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
26th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: Central Queensland players could return to the field in early July after the Queensland Rugby Union revealed its roadmap for the return of community rugby across the state.

On March 16, the QRU responded to the COVID-19 emergency by restricting community rugby participation until at least May 2 based on federal and state health advice.

Six weeks on from the initial suspension, and it is well advanced with plans for clubs across the state to return to training and competition.

QRU CEO David Hanham said: “Like all Queenslanders we’ve noted the recent metrics from the Queensland Government and their health experts that suggest that social distancing and other policy measures are flattening the curve on COVID-19 infections in this state.

“In working with a range of internal and external stakeholders on the future lifting of the current suspension of community rugby in Australia, we remain cautiously optimistic that the roadmap we’ve created could see a return to community rugby training on June 1 with competitive rugby matches – at senior and junior level – to resume on July 1.

“We recognise that this plan is contingent on continuing positive health trends within Queensland but the actions of Queenslanders over the last few weeks are giving us confidence that these resumption dates are an achievable aim.”

In the event that further community infection prevented a return on the QRU’s preferred dates, all regions were also preparing local models for an August 1 resumption to competition.

Hanham said the QRU’s GM of Community Rugby, Gaven Head, would continue his consultative planning work with a range of stakeholders to continuously assess the timelines within the roadmap.

That would ensure that when rugby was able to resume, it did so in a safe and managed way, while ensuring federal and state protocols were being observed and enforced.

david hanham queensland rugby union rugby capricornia rugby union
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deputy mayor says Virgin numbers ‘better than expected’

        premium_icon Deputy mayor says Virgin numbers ‘better than expected’

        News Cr Fisher says flights have been reaching about 60 per cent capacity.

        CQ tourism leader calls for restrictions to be lifted

        premium_icon CQ tourism leader calls for restrictions to be lifted

        News Mary Carroll has called on the State Government to lift COVID-19 restrictions by...

        Could CQ be Australia’s mountain biking capital?

        premium_icon Could CQ be Australia’s mountain biking capital?

        News Lauga says Central Queensland could be the mountain bike capital of Australia and...

        CQ man rocks the electric guitar in tribute to the Diggers

        premium_icon CQ man rocks the electric guitar in tribute to the Diggers

        News Growing up in New Guinea, he holds a high level of respect and admiration for what...