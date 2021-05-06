When Dan Andrews will return to work

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is "on track" to return to work in June, a mere three months after a fall left him with serious injuries.

The Premier suffered broken ribs and spinal damage after falling at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula in March, forcing him into a slow recovery from home.

Mr Andrews was lucky to avoid invasive surgery, but doctors previously flagged recovery would take several weeks.

The government has been forced to push ahead with business in the Premier's absence, but Acting Premier James Merlino on Thursday confirmed that Mr Andrews' health was improving by the day.

"His doctors are happy with his progress. Still a little way to go, but he's doing well," Mr Merlino said.

"I think we're on track for a June return."

Mr Andrews has regularly updated his followers on his condition since his fall, commenting in April that he was walking around 18 minutes per day.

Mr Merlino said the Premier had been walking for longer distances and was "on track" to return to the office in June.

He said he had been in regular contact with the Premier and planned to speak with him on the telephone later on Thursday.

Mr Andrews took to social media in mid-April, telling his followers he was making a slow and steady progress.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the Premier sharing a meal with his daughter Grace, providing a much-slower pace of lifestyle for Mr Andrews after a hectic work schedule in 2020.

"You only get one chance to properly recover from serious injuries, and while it's frustrating to be away from work, there is no alternative," he said.

"I want to thank James Merlino and all the team who are working so hard and doing so well."

