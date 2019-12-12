When Grandma swore, the family knew it was serious

Chloe Stubbings had to evacuate her Pretty Gully home and has taken her menagerie of animals to the Casino Showground for safety.

When Grandma called and said, "Get the f - out of there!", the Wright family knew it was serious.

Grandma never swears.

The fire bearing down on Pretty Gully forced her to swear for the first time in her life.

Granddaughter Chloe Stubbings and her parents Jude and Kev Wright live 7km away from Grandma and they put their animal evacuation plan into action.

They had eleven geese, two dogs, budgies, galahs, a tame lorikeet, countless ducks and too many chickens to count to evacuate from their Frames Rd property. Most of the animals are rescue animals including Primrose the lorikeet that sits on Chloe's shoulder, cooing into her ear.

A friend with a ute and trailer arrived within half an hour and loaded the menagerie of animals.

But where to stay?

They were offered a hotel room in Casino by the RSM Club but with so many animals, it just wasn't possible.

"We didn't want a hotel room," Jude said. "Give us a tent."

They set up camp at the Casino Showground and the animals were safely housed in the show pavilion which is fitted with a wall of cages for poultry displays.

A friend from Bonalbo gave them a caravan to use and they sit and wait, with all their animals until it is safe to return home.

"Looking after the animals keeps us busy," Chloe said.

She thanked Chris Riley for helping to set them up and for all the help and animal feed they have been given.

"We are amazingly well looked after," Chloe said.

They've lived at Frames Rd for 11 years and their house has been threatened by fire three times.

For six days they have made the showground their temporary home while they wait to hear if their Pretty Gully home survives the fire.

Grandma Lyn Wright hasn't been so lucky. Her home has been burnt to the ground. Family member Emma Wright has set a crowd-funding campaign to help her.

• Help Grandma Wright at www.gofundme.com/f/firestorm-emergency-fundshosted by Emma Wright where $4,035 of a $5,000 goal has been raised.