When he arrived in Rockhampton, the population was five

This is the latest instalment in our 1917 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1917 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

The Morning Bulletin, Wednesday, June 13, 1917.

The death of Mr. J, A. Macartney, as announced in the "Morning Bulletin” yesterday, removes not only one of our earliest pioneers, but one whose enterprising and untiring energy had done much towards opening up the unexplored lands of the state.

The following particulars of the deceased gentleman's life were prepared nearly three years ago by Mr. J.T.S. Bird for insertion in the revised edition of the "Early History of Rockhampton,” the issue of which was postponed in consequence of the war. Since then Mr. Macartney has visited this district on two or three occasions.

Early Rockhampton settler / squatter and explorer John Arthur Macartney with horse circa 1904. Photo s courtesy the State Library of Queensland

Mr. John Arthur Macartney, now of Ormiston House, Ormiston, near Brisbane, divides with Mr. Colin C. Mackay, of Bighouse, Morinish, and Mr. Peter Fitzalan Macdonald, of Morningside, Athelstane Range, the distinction of being the oldest living settlers in this district, and, like the other gentlemen named, won distinction as a courageous, enterprising, and capable colonist.

In a short but extremely interesting sketch of his life, published about five years ago, Mr. Macartney stated that he came to Australia in January, 1848.

He came out with his father, who was Dean of Melbourne from 1851 till he died in 1894, aged ninety-five years. Having completed his education, young Macartney spent some time in a solicitor's office and another period at the Fryer's Creek gold diggings.

He was then offered the position of associate to Judge Barry, in 1852, when in his eighteenth year. After eighteen months Mr. Macartney's father got him a station on the Ovens River, near Beechworth, and from that time forward the career of the young Britisher had been closely identified with station life as a pastoralist, or squatter to use the term most often used in the old days.

In 1857 Mr. Macartney entered into partnership with Mr. E.G. Mayne, and came to Brisbane, whence he travelled to the Darling Downs and thence on to the head waters of the Dawson River on the lookout for country.

On Christmas Day 1857, he dined with the Government Resident, Captain O'Connell, at Gladstone. From Gladstone, Mr Macartney, accompanied by Mr. "Hobby” Elliott, rode to Gracemere, which was reached on the 31st of December. On that occasion the brothers William, Colin and James Archer were in residence there, and, according to custom, made the visitors heartily welcome.

During the first week of the new year Mr. Macartney journeyed into what is now Rockhampton, in company with Messrs. John and George Murray and Mr. Dan O'Connor, the last two of whom died some short time ago.

Thanks to Mr Macartney the population of Rockhampton in January, 1858, can be definitely fixed. It consisted of Mr. John Palmer, his servant man, and a man and woman who had been left in charge of the Bush Inn, from which has grown the Criterion Hotel. Richard Parker, the landlord, was away at the time at Gayndah to get married. Thus, when Parker was at home in Rockhampton the town possessed a population of five.

The Criterion Hotel circa 1873.

Whilst Mr Macartney was getting stock and making preparations for going to Broadsound, having purchased the interest of a Mr. Campbell, who had tendered for the land, the Canoona gold field broke out in July, 1858.

In December, Glenmore, which comprised all the country on the north side of the Fitzroy River between Alligator Creek and Lake's Creek, was taken up by Mr Macartney. By this time the new town was going ahead by leaps and bounds.

Wooden houses were being run up as fast as possible, while tents stretched in all directions. There were thousands of people here.

The river was full of all kinds of craft, many of which were aground. Thus in twelve months, in place of units there were thousands.

In 1859 the first Government land sale was held, and Mr Macartney purchased some allotments. He also went out exploring with Mr. P. F. Macdonald and the late Sir John Macartney, the party taking up land on the Isaacs and Mackenzie rivers. Meanwhile Glenmore Station had been formed.

Later Mr. Macartney, Mr. P. F. Macdonald, and Mr. Thomas Vicary acquired land on Emerald Downs and Theresa Creek.

In 1860 cattle were purchased from the Messrs, Archer Brothers, and with teams, Mr Macartney and party set out for Waverley, which was reached on the 3rd of January of that year.

There a homestead was built where the present residence is. Meeting his partner Mr. Mayne, Charles Murphy's five-ton boat was chartered to convey goods to Broadsound, and Mr Macartney, acting as pilot, ran the boat high up St. Lawrence Creek, about four miles from Waverley Station.

Mr Macartney was still keen on taking up land and exploring, and the same year he acquired Avon Downs. He travelled backwards and forwards between Waverley and Glenmore homesteads until October, 1860 when Glenmore was sold to Messrs. Ker and Clark.

John Macartney came to Rockhampton when the population was five.

In 1861 Mr. Macartney, and also Mr. P. F. Macdonald, proceeded to Victoria, where both were married. Returning to Rockhampton with his bride, Mr Macartney built the house formerly occupied by the late Mr. John Blair on Victoria Parade.

Waverley steadily became a station of much importance, and the proprietors became noted breeders of thoroughbred and other horses. Among the early sires was Bladenburg, the sire of many fine jumping horses. The partnership with Mr. Mayne lasted until 1884, a period of twenty-seven years, and another with Mr. H.L. Heven-Perey, which began in 1877, continued for thirty-two years.

Mr Macartney's desire for new country was hard to satisfy, and his auto-biography shows that at different periods he owned, or partly owned in partnership with others, two stations in Victoria, twenty in Queensland, and four immense areas in the Northern Territory. From most of these he sold out in 1896 or before, that being the date he retired from Waverley.

He still owns property in different parts of the state. In the Central West he owns Newstead, a grazing farm near Ilfracombe, also Agnes Waters, a freehold, where Captain Cook discovered water when navigating Australia, and an occupation license of 100 square miles.

He likewise owns Borrella, a house at Hamilton, Brisbane, and Ormiston House, at Ormiston near Brisbane. .

John Macartney was born at Creagh Gleme, County Cork, Ireland on the 5th of April, 1834, and was therefore in his eighty-fourth year. He was marred in January, 1861, and Mrs Macartney died in Melbourne in October, 1911, having passed her golden wedding day. Mr Macartney had eight children, four sons and four daughters.