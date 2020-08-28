When he picked his fiance up, police picked him up

KYLE Vincent Dundon thought he was doing good by picking his girlfriend up from work.

The problem was he drove with cannabis in his system.

Police caught the 28-year-old P-plater in May, on Yeppoon’s Mary St.

On Thursday, Dundon pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drug-driving.

With no similar previous offending a factor in his favour, Dundon was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

