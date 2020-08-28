Menu
Police lights
When he picked his fiance up, police picked him up

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
KYLE Vincent Dundon thought he was doing good by picking his girlfriend up from work.

The problem was he drove with cannabis in his system.

Police caught the 28-year-old P-plater in May, on Yeppoon’s Mary St.

On Thursday, Dundon pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drug-driving.

With no similar previous offending a factor in his favour, Dundon was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

