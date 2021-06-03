‘When I find you, you’re f...ed’: Stalker terrorises ex

Jonathan Wright, 44, was jailed on Wednesday for stalking a Coast woman for several months in 2019.

A serial stalker has been jailed for harassing and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend because he felt "used and abused" by her.

Jonathan Wright, 44, stalked his former partner for more than three months in 2019 and sent her 72 messages demanding she pay him back $2000 he had given her when they lived together.

On one occasion the woman found Wright standing in her bedroom where he told her she would soon be seeing people who would "treat her like the slut she was".

Maroochydore District Court heard the woman was a sex worker who the Toowoomba man had "hired" in 2018 and later entered into a relationship with before she broke up with him and moved to the Sunshine Coast.

Wright sent her a series of threats between June 1 and September 18, 2019, including "You wanna be scared of, c---" and "When I find you, you're f---ed."

He also called the woman, who was in her early 30s, a "f---ing toe rag slut" and said "F--- I hope you die, c---".

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said the woman had pleaded with Wright to leave her alone and told police about his behaviour.

He said Wright told police "he didn't care" that he could be charged when they spoke to him.

"I don't care about the cops mate, cause I'm f---ed with cancer anyway," Wright said.

The court heard Wright sent messages to the woman telling her he was "watching her" and "time's up, c---".

Wright sent the woman a video of himself driving to the Sunshine Coast, telling her he was on his way to her.

"Do you think I'm f---ing with you?" he said in the video.

Wright then sent her a picture of himself parked outside her apartment complex.

On August 14, 2019, Wright arranged for a friend to "hire" the woman as pretence to gain access to her house.

She found Wright standing in her bedroom.

"You're lucky I didn't hurt you this time," he said.

"People that can treat you like the slut you are will be (seeing you).

"I'd be moving if I was you, you're f---ed."

Wright was charged and granted bail on September 10, 2019.

Eight days later, Wright breached his bail by sending a final text to the woman.

Wright pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to unlawful stalking - threatening violence and breaching a bail condition.

Defence barrister Damien Walsh said Wright and the woman had been in an "unusual, dysfunctional" relationship.

He said Walsh had lent the woman $2000 and when she later wanted to break up, he felt "used and abused."

"He was very upset that she hadn't paid him back the money," Mr Walsh said.

He said Wright, who was a truck driver at the time of the offending, was now a fly-in, fly-out worker on gas and oil rigs in South Australia.

Mr Walsh said Wright could lose his job if he was ordered to serve time in prison.

Judge Glen Cash said Wright had caused the victim "anxiety and worry".

"There was no actual physical harm or damage to property but nevertheless this a serious example of the offence of stalking," he said.

He said Wright had a history of stalking.

The court heard Wright stalked a former partner between 2006 and 2007 and was sentenced in 2008 with no conviction recorded.

"A term of actual imprisonment is the only appropriate sentence today," Judge Cash said.

He sentenced Wright to 18 months in prison with a parole release date of December 2.